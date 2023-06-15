IAF CASB Agniveervayu Result 2023 Declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Check Phase 1 Login Link, Cutoff Marks Here

IAF CASB Agniveervayu Result 2023 has been released by the Indian Air Force. Check Direct Link to Download Indian Air Force Phase 1 Marks Here.

IAF CASB Agniveervayu Result 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) released the result of the online exam conducted for Agniveervayu Phase 1 Exam, conducted for Intake 02/2023, on its official website (agnipathvayu.cdac.in). According to the official website, “Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2023 is available in Candidates’ Login.” The online exams was held from 20 May 2023 onwards.

The candidates can download CASB Result by login into their account. The login link to the website is also provided in this article.

CASB Cutoff Marks 2023 ?

The following cutoff marks are required to qualify for the next phase of the selection process.

Science Stream - 22 Marks

Other Streams - 33.5 Marks

How to Download Indian Air Force CASB Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download Agniveervayu Result 2023 from the official website by following steps:

Step 1: Go to the website of the IAF - agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the login link

Step 3: This link will take you the login page where you are required to enter your email ID, Password and Captcha

Step 4: Check your marks

Step 5: Take the print out of the result for future use

Those who cleared the IAF Agniveer Phase 1 Exam will be called to appear for CASB Phase 2 Exam. The details regarding the same will be available in due course of time.

The online application process was started on 17 March 2023 and was concluded on 21 March 2023.

