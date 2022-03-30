IAF Group C 2022: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, PayScale, Selection Process, Vacancies, How to Apply

IAF Group C 2022 Registration Open: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, PayScale, Selection Process, Vacancies, How to Apply for the Group C Civilian posts at various Air Force Station/Units.

IAF Group C 2022: The Indian Air Force is inviting applications from Indian citizens for filling up the Group ‘C’ Civilian posts such as House Keeping Staff, Cook (Ordinary Grade), Carpenter (Skilled), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Hindi Typist at various Air Force Station/Units. Interested candidates can apply online for the IAF Group C 2022 till 30 days from the date of publication of the notification. In this article, we have shared IAF Group C 2022: Eligibility, Age Limit, PayScale, Selection Process, Vacancies, How to Apply.

IAF Group C 2022 Important Dates

IAF Group C 2022 Event Important Dates Notification Release Date 26th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 26th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 23rd April 2022

(30 Days from date of publication of the notification) IAF Group C 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced IAF Group C 2022 Exam To be announced

IAF Group C 2022 Eligibility

Candidates interested in applying for IAF Group ‘C’ Civilian posts should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria such as nationality, age limit, educational qualification, work experience, etc.

Nationality

Candidates should be Indian Citizens.

Age Limit

For all posts: 18 to 25 years (The crucial date for determining age limit is the last date of receipt of application).

Age Relaxation

Category Age Limit Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PWBD 10 years PWBD (SC & ST) 5 years PWBD (OBC) 3 years Ex-Servicemen who have rendered not less than 6 months of continuous service in the Armed Forces They shall be allowed to deduct the full period of such service from their actual age and if the resultant age does not exceed the prescribed maximum age by more than 3 years, they shall be deemed to be within age limits. Departmental Employees UR – 40 years SC/ST – 45 years

Educational Qualification

Post Educational Requirements Cook (Ordinary Grade) Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering and 1 year of experience in trade Carpenter (Skilled) 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute, Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Carpenter from a recognized institute or Ex-servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Carpenter Rigger House Keeping Staff (HKS) Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Essential: Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University Desirable: One year of experience as Watchman or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Gardener from an Organization or Institute Hindi Typist 12th class pass from a recognized Board. Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.

IAF Group C 2022 PayScale

Post PayScale Cook (Ordinary Grade) Level-2, as per Pay Matrix 7th CPC Carpenter (Skilled) Level-2, as per Pay Matrix 7th CPC House Keeping Staff (HKS) Level-1, as per Pay Matrix 7th CPC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Level-1, as per Pay Matrix 7th CPC Hindi Typist Level-2, as per Pay Matrix 7th CPC

IAF Group C 2022 Selection Process

All application will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualification, documents and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for written test. All eligible shortlisted candidates will be called for Written Test.

IAF Group C 2022 Written Test will be based on minimum education qualification. Candidates appearing for House Keeping Staff (HKS), Multi Keeping Staff (MTS), and Hindi Typist, questions will be asked from General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness. Candidates appearing for Cook and Carpenter posts, questions will be asked from General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, Trade/Post related questions. All the papers will be set in English and Hindi.

100 per cent weightage will be given for written test. The requisite number of candidates will be shortlisted (may be restricted to 10 times of number of vacancies) and called for skill/physical/practical test wherever applicable. The Practical/Physical/Skill Test will be of qualifying nature only and marks awarded therein will not be added in total marks while preparing merit list.

IAF Group C 2022 Vacancies

S.no Post Vacancies 1 Cook (Ordinary Grade) 1 2 Carpenter (Skilled) 1 3 House Keeping Staff (HKS) 1 4 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 1 5 Hindi Typist 1

IAF Group C 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are supposed to send application as per format in the advertisement (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the following documents. Candidates should send their applications to the postal addresses as mentioned against each post.

S.no Post Postal Address 1 Cook (Ordinary Grade) Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bareilly UP - 243002 2 Carpenter (Skilled) Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur UP - 273002 3 House Keeping Staff (HKS) Station Commander, Air Force Station Bhowali, Uttarakhand – 263132 4 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Commanding Officer, Air Force Hospital, Air Force Station Gorakhpur UP – 273002 5 Hindi Typist President, Central Airmen Selection

(ii) All documents in support of Educational Qualification, Age, Technical Qualification, Physically Handicapped, Experience Certificate, EWS Certificate & Caste Certificate (issued by the competent civil authorities in case of SC/ST/OBC candidates), etc to be accompanied with the application should be self-attested.

(iii) In case of ex-serviceman, self-attested photocopy of discharge book is to be submitted along with the application.

(iv) Application form duly typed in English/Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self attested), self-addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs 10/- pasted. Address should be typed in English/ Hindi. Separate application for each post should be forwarded. Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope ‘Application for the post of ________ and category ________ against advertisement no. 02/2022/DR’