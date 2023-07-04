ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key 2023 (OUT): Submit Objection From Today at iari.res.in

IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key 2023: Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) actovated the answer key and objection link for Assistant Grade (Main) Examination-2022. The said exam was conducted on June 21, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download IARI Assistant Answer Key from the website of the IARI -iari.res.in.
|IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key Link
|Download Here
IARI Assistant Answer Key Objection
Objection management is for objections from candidates for Paper-I with Objective Type questions (Quantitative Abilities and English Language & Comprehension) only. The candidates can raise objections, if any, w.r.t. questions and option keys thereof, during the Objection Management period, after the conduct of the computer-based test and before evaluation & publication of the result. No objections regarding Paper II (Descriptive Paper in English or Hindi)
(Pen-Paper mode) shall be accepted in the portal. The last date of objection is July 6, 2023.
Candidates need to log in using their credentials on the portal at ICAR-IARI website under Recruitment Cell Tab and register their objections (if any) along with supporting documents, that refer to and justify objections, against the questions/Option keys asked in the question paper of examination. If the candidates do not submit their objection(s) within the stipulated period i.e. 06th July 2023, 11:55 PM, no further objections/ communication on any Questions/Option Keys will be entertained by ICAR-IARI at any later stage of the process.
How to Download IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of IARI
Step 2: Go to 'Recruitment Cell' Tab given at the bottom right corner
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Download ICAR Answer Key
