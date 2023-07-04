ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key 2023 (OUT): Submit Objection From Today at iari.res.in

IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute. Candidates can check the direct link to download ICAR IARI Answer Key from the official website.

IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key 2023: Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) actovated the answer key and objection link for Assistant Grade (Main) Examination-2022. The said exam was conducted on June 21, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download IARI Assistant Answer Key from the website of the IARI -iari.res.in.

IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key Link Download Here

IARI Assistant Answer Key Objection

Objection management is for objections from candidates for Paper-I with Objective Type questions (Quantitative Abilities and English Language & Comprehension) only. The candidates can raise objections, if any, w.r.t. questions and option keys thereof, during the Objection Management period, after the conduct of the computer-based test and before evaluation & publication of the result. No objections regarding Paper II (Descriptive Paper in English or Hindi)

(Pen-Paper mode) shall be accepted in the portal. The last date of objection is July 6, 2023.

Candidates need to log in using their credentials on the portal at ICAR-IARI website under Recruitment Cell Tab and register their objections (if any) along with supporting documents, that refer to and justify objections, against the questions/Option keys asked in the question paper of examination. If the candidates do not submit their objection(s) within the stipulated period i.e. 06th July 2023, 11:55 PM, no further objections/ communication on any Questions/Option Keys will be entertained by ICAR-IARI at any later stage of the process.

How to Download IARI Assistant Mains Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of IARI

Step 2: Go to 'Recruitment Cell' Tab given at the bottom right corner

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download ICAR Answer Key

Also Read:

ICAR Technician Syllabus

ICAR IARI Technician Salary