ICAR IARI Technician Salary 2023: Check Basic Pay, In hand salary, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotions, Training Period and More

ICAR IARI Technician Salary 2023: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has decided ICAR (The Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Technician salary 2023 as per Pay Level-3 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Aspirants must check the official notification for the ICAR IARI Technician 2023 salary and job profile. The candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in a computer-based test followed by a document verification round.

As per the latest update, the appointed candidates will receive a salary between Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100 (Level 3) monthly and the admissible allowances. Apart from the salary, they will also receive certain allowances such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, travelling allowances, etc.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on ICAR Technician salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

ICAR Technician Salary 2023: Overview

Have a look at the complete overview of the ICAR Technician Salary 2023 tabulated below:

ICAR Technician Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Indian Agriculture Research Institute Post Name Technician-1 Vacancies 802 Selection Process Computer Based Test and Document Verification ICAR Technician Salary 2023 Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100 Job Location All Over India

ICAR Technician Salary 2023 Annual Package

The annual package for candidates selected for the ICAR IARI Technician post will be approximately Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 3,50,000 per annum. The annual package for the ICAR Technician post is decided as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. It comprises pay scale, grade pay, net salary, gross salary, and allowances. The monthly package for ICAR Technician-1 will be approximately Rs 27000-Rs 30000.

ICAR IARI Technician Salary Structure 2023

The ICAR IARI Technician salary structure includes various components like grade pay, pay scale, pay matrix, in-hand salary, gross salary, allowances, deductions, etc. as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix as discussed below:

Pay Level 03 Pay Band PB-1(5200-20200) Grade Pay 2000 Pay Scale Rs.21,700-69,100/- Basic Salary Rs. 21700 /- Maximum Salary Rs. 69,100/- House Rent Allowance (HRA) Depending upon the job location Transport Allowance (TA) Depending upon the job location

ICAR Technician In Hand Salary

The candidates appointed for the ICAR Technician post will receive a monthly salary in the pay scale of Rs Rs.21,700-69,100. Hence, the ICAR Technician in hand salary will be around Rs 27000-Rs 30000 every month. Along with the basic ICAR Technician salary, the appointed candidates will receive various allowances and benefits as per the rules issued by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

ICAR Technician Salary Perks & Allowances

The candidates selected for the ICAR Technician post will also receive certain perks, allowances, and gross salaries as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. The list of ICAR Technician allowances is as follows:

Dearness Allowance

House Rent Allowance

Transport Allowance

Compensation

Overtime Allowance

ICAR Technician Job Profile

The candidates selected for the ICAR Technician post are required to perform all the tasks assigned by the senior officials. The ICAR Technician job profile is as follows:

The responsibility of the ICAR Technician post also includes assisting the Junior Engineer and supervising the work of the subordinates.

As Technician-1, they need to maintain the records and reports of the work performed on a daily basis.

They are required to maintain and install all the necessary equipment, update the existing systems, and repair/replace defective equipment.

ICAR Technician Training Period

The appointed candidates will have to undergo one-year on-the-job training as per the rules and regulations prescribed by the officials.

On successful completion of Training, the certificate will be issued by the Director of the concerned Institute.

The selected candidate would be termed a "Technical Trainee" during the training period. In the training period, Technical Trainees will get various allowances and benefits like transport/canteen/dispensary/library, etc. However, they will not get any leave during the training period.

After the successful completion of the one-year training at the concerned Institute, the Technician (T-1) will be considered for regular appointment. The training period may be extended by a maximum period of six months if candidates fail to complete the training successfully in the stipulated time period.

If candidates fail to complete the training period successfully, even in the extended period, they will not be eligible for regular appointments.

ICAR IARI Technician Career Growth

There are too much of career growth opportunities for the candidates appointed for the ICAR Technician post. Along with good career scope, they can avail of various benefits like salary increments, additional allowances, incentives, and much more. After completing the training period, they will be confirmed as permanent employees and eligible to appear in the promotions exam based on their job performance, experience, and other factors.