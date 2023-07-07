ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Topics Asked

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis 2023: ICAR is conducting the technician exam from 7th to 8th July 2023, read here the difficulty level topics and sub-topics asked and detailed exam review to upcoming shifts.

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) has conducted the ICAR(The Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Technician Exam for July 7, 2023. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.

It will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the ICAR IARI Technician written exam questions are moderate.

ICAR IARI Admit Card

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis: Overview

We have shared below the exam details of the Syllabus of the ICAR IARI Technician for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus 2023 Organisation Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) Post Technician (T-1) Total vacancies 802 Type of Questions MCQ Negative Marking ¼ Marks Exam Duration 1 hour 30 minutes Selection Procedure Computer Based Test and Document Verification Number of Questions 100 Mode of application Online Maximum Marks 100 Official website www.iari.res.in

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Hindi subject were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students General Intelligence was easy, General Knowledge was on the tricky side and Hindi was easy to moderate. For the ease of students, we have tabulated the data

Subject Name Difficulty Level General Knowledge To be updated soon Mathematics To be updated soon Science To be updated soon Social Science To be updated soon Overall Difficulty Level To be updated soon

ICAR IARI Technician Analysis: Good Attempts

Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift wise Good Attempts

Subject Name July 7th 2023 Shift 1 General Knowledge To be updated soon Mathematics To be updated soon Science To be updated soon Social Science To be updated soon Overall Good Attempts To be updated soon

ICAR IARI Technician Expected Cut Off

The ICAR IARI Technician cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IARI Technician 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 100) General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Review: Previous Year Papers

ICAR IARI Technician's previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject difficulty level of the paper, the trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.

ICAR Technician Analysis 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates must be familiar with the ICAR IARI Technician exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 25 25 1 and 1/2 Hours Mathematics 25 25 Science 25 25 Social Science 25 25 Total 100 100

ICAR Technician Exam Analysis: Exam Day Guidelines

ICAR IAR Technician paper is scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming phases can check the do’s and don’ts for the day of the exams. Candidates can also check what documents they need to carry to the examination.

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis: Important Topics

Candidates preparing for the ICAR IARI Technician 2023 exam can check the ICAR IARI Technician syllabus. The ICAR IARI Technician recruitment syllabus is divided into four sections i.e.General Knowledge, Mathematics, General Science, and Science.

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis Preparation Stretagy

ICAR IARI is one of the most respected posts among candidates who aspire to join the Indian Agriculture Research Institute. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan.

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous years papers, and knowledge of current affairs and static GK as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam. So, you need a solid preparation strategy/tips to crack the exam on the first attempt and with good marks.