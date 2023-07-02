ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 Out: Check Re-Exam Hall Ticket Download Link, Exam Pattern and Timing

ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 : ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Technician (T-1) posts on its official website-iari.res.in. Check download link.

ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 : ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the admit card download link for the re-examination of CBT for the post of Technician (T-1) on its official website. Institution will be conducting the re-examination of CBT for the post of Technician (T-1) on July 07, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have to appear in the re-exam for the above posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of ICAR-IARI-iari.res.in.

Alternatively you can download the admit card directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023





ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023: Exam Date

According to the short notice released, ICAR-IARI will be conducting the written exam on July 7/8/10, 2023 across the country. You can check the detailed schedule for the written exam on the official website. You can check the details exam date/shift/reporting time and other updtae on the official website.



ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023: Exam Timing

Exams will be held in various shifts with the timing from 9:00 AM- 10:30 AM,12:30 PM- 2:00 PM,4:00 PM to 5:30 PM and others. You can check the exam schedule and timing in detail on the official website.

ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023: Download With Login Credentials



Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve all the login credentials from the information provided by your during submission of online application for the Technician posts.