ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern

ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus 2023: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute has released the official ICAR(The Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Technician notification for 802 Technician-1 posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should thoroughly check the ICAR Technician syllabus and exam pattern to learn concepts of all the topics/chapters important from the exam perspective.

Along with the syllabus, candidates must also check the ICAR Technician exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and marking scheme followed by the officials. Going by the previous exam analysis and feedback of test-takers, the questions asked in the ICAR Technician exam are moderate level. Hence, candidates must cover the ICAR Technician syllabus PDF to identify important and topics for the written exam.

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the ICAR Technician syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here are the key highlights of the ICAR Technician syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

ICAR Technician Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Indian Agriculture Research Institute Post Name Technician-1 Vacancies 802 Category ICAR Technician syllabus and exam pattern Selection Process Computer Based Test and Document Verification Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Duration 1 and ½ hours Negative Marking ¼ (0.25) mark

ICAR Technician Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates should download the ICAR Technician syllabus PDF link shared below to cover all the important topics for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the ICAR Technician syllabus below:

ICAR Technician Syllabus PDF Download Here

ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus PDF is divided into four subjects i.e., General Knowledge, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Check the subject-wise ICAR Technician syllabus below.

ICAR Technician Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics General Studies Current affairs. Events of National and International History Economic Science Culture Scientific Research Geography General Policy Mathematics Number System Algebra Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Trigonometry Geometry Mensuration Statistical Charts Science Physical and Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour Natural Phenomenon World of Living Natural Resources Effects of Current Social Science India and the Contemporary World Democratic Politics Understanding Economic Development Disaster Management

ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After knowing the ICAR Technician syllabus, aspirants should check the ICAR Technician exam pattern to understand the exam requirements and marking scheme. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the ICAR Technician-1 recruitment process.

The written exam consists of Objective type Multiple Choice Questions.

There will be four subjects carrying 25 marks for each.

The medium of the question shall be English and Hindi.

As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and ¼ (0.25) mark will be deducted as a negative marking for every incorrect response.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 25 25 1 and 1/2 Hours Mathematics 25 25 Science 25 25 Social Science 25 25 Total 100 100

How to Cover IARI ICAR Technician Syllabus 2023?

The ICAR Technician Syllabus is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. More than a thousand aspirants appear for this exam, but only a few could succeed owing to their hard work, consistency, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should check the ICAR IARI Technician syllabus to plan a robust strategy for the exam. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the ICAR Technician 2023 exam with flying colors.

Check the ICAR Technician syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation.

Make sure to include all lists of important topics, mock tests, and revision sessions in the daily study schedule.

Pick the expert-recommended books and study material to build a strong grip on the basic concepts of the topics that are prescribed in the syllabus.

Attempt mock papers and ICAR Technician's previous year's question papers to boost problem-solving skills, speed, accuracy, and analytical ability.

Revise all the topics and chapters regularly to remember all the covered concepts for a longer period.

ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should follow the recent edition of ICAR Technician books recommended by previous toppers and experts. The right books will help them to study all the topics specified in the ICAR Technician syllabus. Some of the best ICAR Technician books are as follows:

ICAR IARI Technician Books 2023 Subject Book Names General Knowledge Lucent’s General Knowledge Science General Science by Disha Experts Mathematics Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal Social Science Social Science by Jaya Ghosh

