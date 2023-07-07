ICAR IARI Technician Expected Cut Off 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks, Previous Year Cut off

ICAR IARI Technician Cut Off 2023: Get the expected IARI Technician cutoff marks here. Check the qualifying marks for each category from the previous year, the exam analysis and the difficulty level

ICAR IARI Technician Expected Cut off 2023: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) has conducted the ICAR IARI Technician 2023 in multiple phases. The ICAR IARI Technician exam will be conducted in multiple phases on July 7 - July 10, 2023.

According to various sources, the ICAR IARI Technician 2023 exam is found to be on the moderate side as compared to the previous year. Overall, the difficulty level of the examination ranges from easy to moderate. Candidates can check here the expected ICAR IARI Technician Cut off 2023 to check the possibilities of their selection for the next phase of the examination.

Expected ICAR IARI Technician Cut Off 2023

The ICAR IARI Technician cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IARI Technician 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 100) General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the ICAR IARI Technician Cut Off?

ICAR IARI Technician Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination. ICAR has conducted the examination for a total of 802 vacancies for the post of IARI Technician (T-1) posts.

Factors Determining ICAR IARI Technician Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the ICAR IARI Technician 2023 cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

ICAR IARI Technician 2023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for ICAR IARI Technician as released by the recruitment authority.

ICAR IARI Technician Cut Off 2022 Category ICAR IARI Technician Cut-Off General 61.786 SC 52.902 ST 49.893 OBC 58.166 EWS 57.843 PWD- OH 36.7 PWD- HH 43.33 PWD- VH 56.098 PWD- Others 43.427 Ex-servicemen 36.13







ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis

we have shared the ICAR IARI Technician exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics. Check out the article to read about the ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis.

ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper

ICAR IARI Technician's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked. The ICAR IARI Technician question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis: Syllabus

Candidates preparing for the ICAR IARI Technician 2023 exam can check the ICAR IARI Technician syllabus. The ICAR IARI Technician recruitment syllabus is divided into four sections i.e.General Knowledge, Mathematics, General Science, and Science.

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis: Preparation Strategy

ICAR IARI is one of the most respected posts among candidates who aspire to join the Indian Agriculture Research Institute. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan.

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous years papers, and knowledge of current affairs and static GK as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam. So, you need a solid ICAR IARI reparation strategy to crack the exam on the first attempt and with good marks.

ICAR IARI Technician Exam Analysis: Exam Day Guidelines

ICAR IAR Technician paper is scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming phases can check the do’s and don’ts for the day of the exams. Candidates can also check what documents they need to carry to the examination