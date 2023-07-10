Live

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: CUET Provisional Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key is expected to be released in the coming week. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can keep visiting this page for latest updates on the announcement of the provisional answer key. 

Updated: 10 Jul, 2023 06:30 PM IST
CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Live 

HIGHLIGHTS

CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key SoonNTA to announced CUET PG 2023 Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.inCUET PG 2023 Results Expected Soon

CUET PG Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the CUET PG 2023 answer key soon. Candidates who have appeared for the PG entrance exams are eagerly waiting for NTA to release the provisional answer key. This year approximately 8.33 lakh students appeared for the exams across 245 cities. CUET PG 2023 exams were conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 to 30, 2023 across the various exam centres.

The CUET PG 2023 answer key will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest updates, the CUET PG 2023 answer key will be available soon. Considering previous trends, the answer key is expected to be released a week after the CUET PG exams conclude.

Candidates can keep visiting this page for latest updates on the announcement of the CUET PG 2023 answer key. 


LIVE UPDATES

  • 10 Jul, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Result Date and Time Soon

    The date and time for the announcement of the CUET PG 2023 exams will be available son. Candidates can keep visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in to check the results. 

  • 10 Jul, 2023 06:16 PM IST

    How to Raise Objections on CUET PG Answer Key

    To raise objections students need to login using their credentials and click on the question they wish to challenge. Candidates can then go ahead and challenge the answer and upload the supporting documents. A fee will be applicable for each challenge. 

  • 10 Jul, 2023 06:05 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Scorecard Details

    The following details will be mentioned on the CUET PG scorecard

    • Candidate name
    • Application number
    • Registration number
    • Exam name
    • Subjects
    • Minimum marks required
    • Total Marks
    • Rank and Grade

  • 10 Jul, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    How to Check CUET PG Result 2023

    The CUET PG 2023 results are expected to be released soon. To check the results of the entrance exam, candidates need to enter the application number and password in the result link provided.

  • 10 Jul, 2023 05:40 PM IST

    How to Download CUET PG 2023 Answer Key

    CUET PG 2023 answer key will be available online. To check the answer key candidates can follow the below given steps

    Step 1: Visit the CUET PG official website

    Step 2: Click on the answer key of link

    Step 3: The answer key pdf will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the CUET PG answer key for further reference

  • 10 Jul, 2023 05:25 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Date and Time Soon

    NTA is soon expected to release the CUET PG 2023 answer key soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to download the provisional answer key through the link on the official website.

  • 10 Jul, 2023 04:58 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Counselling

    Counselling process is conducted for the postgraduate admissions based on the marks scored in the CUET PG entrance exam. Candidates can apply for the admissions based on the cutoff set by the colleges for each subject. 

  • 10 Jul, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    CUET PG Final Answer Key

    After the challenge window closes, NTA will take into consideration the challenges raised by students. Based on the challenges and objections raised, the final answer key will be released. Candidates will be marked based on the final answer key. 

  • 10 Jul, 2023 04:29 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Scorecard Link

    After the CUET PG results are announced, candidates can download their scorecard through the link given online. The scorecard will include the marks and rank and the qualifying status of the students. Carrying a copy of the scorecard is mandatory for further admission procedures.

  • 10 Jul, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    CUET PG Official Website

    The CUET PG provisional answer key will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates on the provisional answer key.

  • 10 Jul, 2023 04:02 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023: Statistics

    According to reports, approximately 8.3 lakh students appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exams. Check the details statistics below.

    Exam Date

    No. of Candidates

    June 5 to 8

    Unique registered candidates: 458774

    Total Candidates: 876908

    June 9 to 11

    186000 Candidates

    June 12

    61341 Candidates

    June 13

    24612 Candidates

    June 17

    65929 Candidates

    June 22 to 30

    To be notified soon

  • 10 Jul, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    CUET PG Result 2023: Marking Scheme

    NTA follows a marking scheme when evaluating the PG response sheets. As per the criteria followed -

    • Each correct answer will be marked +4
    • Incorrect answers will be awarded -1
    • Questions unanswered will have 0 marks

  • 10 Jul, 2023 03:48 PM IST

    CUET PG Challenge Window 2023

    NTA will provide students with a provision to raise challenges and corrections in the answer key. After the provisional answer key is released candidates can login using their login credentials and submit their feedbacks and challenges. 

  • 10 Jul, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates

    NTA conducts CUET PG for admissions to postgraduate courses in central universities. CUET PG 2023 exams were conducted from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30, 2023. The exams were conducted in approximately 245 cities. 

  • 10 Jul, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    CUET PG Answer Key 2023

    The National Testing Agency will be releasing the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2023 in the coming week. An exact confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the answer key is expected soon.

