CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: CUET Provisional Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Live
CUET PG Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the CUET PG 2023 answer key soon. Candidates who have appeared for the PG entrance exams are eagerly waiting for NTA to release the provisional answer key. This year approximately 8.33 lakh students appeared for the exams across 245 cities. CUET PG 2023 exams were conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 to 30, 2023 across the various exam centres.
The CUET PG 2023 answer key will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest updates, the CUET PG 2023 answer key will be available soon. Considering previous trends, the answer key is expected to be released a week after the CUET PG exams conclude.
10 Jul, 2023 06:30 PM IST
10 Jul, 2023 06:16 PM IST
To raise objections students need to login using their credentials and click on the question they wish to challenge. Candidates can then go ahead and challenge the answer and upload the supporting documents. A fee will be applicable for each challenge.
10 Jul, 2023 06:05 PM IST
The following details will be mentioned on the CUET PG scorecard
10 Jul, 2023 05:53 PM IST
10 Jul, 2023 05:40 PM IST
CUET PG 2023 answer key will be available online. To check the answer key candidates can follow the below given steps
Step 1: Visit the CUET PG official website
Step 2: Click on the answer key of link
Step 3: The answer key pdf will be displayed
Step 4: Download the CUET PG answer key for further reference
10 Jul, 2023 05:25 PM IST
10 Jul, 2023 04:58 PM IST
Counselling process is conducted for the postgraduate admissions based on the marks scored in the CUET PG entrance exam. Candidates can apply for the admissions based on the cutoff set by the colleges for each subject.
10 Jul, 2023 04:46 PM IST
After the challenge window closes, NTA will take into consideration the challenges raised by students. Based on the challenges and objections raised, the final answer key will be released. Candidates will be marked based on the final answer key.
10 Jul, 2023 04:29 PM IST
After the CUET PG results are announced, candidates can download their scorecard through the link given online. The scorecard will include the marks and rank and the qualifying status of the students. Carrying a copy of the scorecard is mandatory for further admission procedures.
10 Jul, 2023 04:16 PM IST
10 Jul, 2023 04:02 PM IST
According to reports, approximately 8.3 lakh students appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exams. Check the details statistics below.
|
Exam Date
|
No. of Candidates
|
June 5 to 8
|
Unique registered candidates: 458774
Total Candidates: 876908
|
June 9 to 11
|
186000 Candidates
|
June 12
|
61341 Candidates
|
June 13
|
24612 Candidates
|
June 17
|
65929 Candidates
|
June 22 to 30
|
To be notified soon
10 Jul, 2023 03:55 PM IST
NTA follows a marking scheme when evaluating the PG response sheets. As per the criteria followed -
10 Jul, 2023 03:48 PM IST
NTA will provide students with a provision to raise challenges and corrections in the answer key. After the provisional answer key is released candidates can login using their login credentials and submit their feedbacks and challenges.
10 Jul, 2023 03:46 PM IST
NTA conducts CUET PG for admissions to postgraduate courses in central universities. CUET PG 2023 exams were conducted from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30, 2023. The exams were conducted in approximately 245 cities.
10 Jul, 2023 03:44 PM IST
The National Testing Agency will be releasing the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2023 in the coming week. An exact confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the answer key is expected soon.