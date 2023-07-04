ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Paper: Free PDF Download

ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Paper: Candidates preparing for ICAR IARI Technician Exam can download the PDF, and check the difficulty level and weightage of topics asked

ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper is an integral part of the exam preparation. Solving ICAR IARI Technician previous year question paper will provide insights into the difficulty level, questions format, and topics asked in the previous year and help candidates to track their performance. 

Aspirants should practice the ICAR IARI Technician question paper to understand the topics along with the weightage from exam perspective. As per the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in the ICAR IARI Technician exam have been reported to be moderate.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the ICAR IARI Technician question PDF of the written exam. This will help them to analyse their exam trend and allow them to strategise their preparation accordingly. 

In this article, we have provided the download link to previous years’ ICAR IARI Technician question papers PDF.

ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Papers

The purpose of the ICAR IARI Technician question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year paper of the ICAR IARI Technician exam is available in English as well as in Hindi, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner. Below you can find the download link of the ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question PDF.

ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Paper PDF Download

Exam Time

English PDF

Hindi PDF

28 Feb 2022 - Shift 1

Download Here

Download Here

28 Feb 2022 - Shift 2

Download Here

Download Here

28 Feb 2022 - Shift 3

Download Here

Download Here

2 March 2022 - Shift 1

Download Here

Download Here

2 March 2022 - Shift 2

Download Here

Download Here

2 March 2022 - Shift 3

Download Here

Download Here

4 March 2022 - Shift 1

Download Here

Download Here

4 March 2022 - Shift 2

Download Here

Download Here

4 March 2022 - Shift 3

Download Here

Download Here

5 March 2022 - Shift 1

Download Here

Download Here

5 March 2022 - Shift 2

Download Here

Download Here

5 March 2022 - Shift 3

Download Here

Download Here

Benefits of Solving ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Papers

There are numerous advantages of solving the previous year question paper for the ICAR IARI Technician examination shared below:

  • Previous year ICAR IARI Technician question paper is one of the best resources to know the exact exam requirements, difficulty level, past trends, types of questions asked over the year, etc.
  • Analysing ICAR IARI Technician's previous year question paper will help them to identify the weak spots and enable them to improve the weak areas for better results. 
  • Solving previous year question papers will increase your question-solving speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills during the ICAR IARI Technician examination.
  • ICAR IARI Technician previous year question paper is one of the best resources to revise the vast syllabus quickly before the exam.

 

How to Attempt ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper?

The best way to attempt the ICAR IARI Technician's previous year's question paper is to attempt the questions with a timer. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous papers, set a duration in the clock time, and begin solving questions one by one. 

 

Once the time is up, you need to stop attempting questions immediately and then check your answers. Now, count the total number of correct and incorrect answers on the question paper. This will help in improving the weak spots and attempting the question paper again to determine the preparation level.

ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the ICAR IARI Technician exam last year was moderate. In brief, the number of good attempts for the ICAR IARI Technician exam was between 70-80 questions with 90% accuracy.

ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper Pattern

The ICAR IARI Technician recruitment process is conducted in two stages i.e. Written Exam and Document Verification. The written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Negative marks will be deducted for the incorrect response. 1/4th marked will be deducted for every wrong answer marked. Check the detailed exam pattern of the ICAR IARI Technician recruitment below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

25

25

1 and 1/2 Hours

Mathematics

25

25

Science

25

25

Social Science

25

25

Total

100

100

ICAR IARI Technician Salary

ICAR IARI Technician Salary will be determined by the 7th Pay Commission and will be based on Pay Scale 3. Check here a detailed article on ICAR IARI Technician salary, perks, benefits, and growth.

ICAR IARI Technician Syllabus

Candidates preparing for the ICAR IARI Technician 2023 exam can check the ICAR IARI Technician syllabus for the written test below. The ICAR IARI Technician recruitment syllabus is divided into 4 sections i.e. General Knowledge, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

FAQ

How many marks will be deducted for every wrong answer in the ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper?

There shall be a negative marking in the ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Paper. 1/4th of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked.

How to approach solving ICAR IARI Technician previous year question paper?

The best way to solve the ICAR IARI Technician question paper is to attempt the question paper within the set timer. Take the printout of the previous year's question papers from the link shared above and start attempting questions one by one.

Is it necessary to practice ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper?

Yes. Solving ICAR IARI Technician previous year paper will provide insights into the difficulty level, questions format, topics asked often over the past year, and other important details.

How to download ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Paper?

To download ICAR IARI Technician previous paper we have provided direct link in this article

Next