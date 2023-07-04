ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Paper: Free PDF Download

ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Paper: Candidates preparing for ICAR IARI Technician Exam can download the PDF, and check the difficulty level and weightage of topics asked

ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper is an integral part of the exam preparation. Solving ICAR IARI Technician previous year question paper will provide insights into the difficulty level, questions format, and topics asked in the previous year and help candidates to track their performance.

Aspirants should practice the ICAR IARI Technician question paper to understand the topics along with the weightage from exam perspective. As per the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in the ICAR IARI Technician exam have been reported to be moderate.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the ICAR IARI Technician question PDF of the written exam. This will help them to analyse their exam trend and allow them to strategise their preparation accordingly.

In this article, we have provided the download link to previous years’ ICAR IARI Technician question papers PDF.

ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Papers

The purpose of the ICAR IARI Technician question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year paper of the ICAR IARI Technician exam is available in English as well as in Hindi, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner. Below you can find the download link of the ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question PDF.

Benefits of Solving ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Papers

There are numerous advantages of solving the previous year question paper for the ICAR IARI Technician examination shared below:

Previous year ICAR IARI Technician question paper is one of the best resources to know the exact exam requirements, difficulty level, past trends, types of questions asked over the year, etc.

Analysing ICAR IARI Technician's previous year question paper will help them to identify the weak spots and enable them to improve the weak areas for better results.

Solving previous year question papers will increase your question-solving speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills during the ICAR IARI Technician examination.

ICAR IARI Technician previous year question paper is one of the best resources to revise the vast syllabus quickly before the exam.

How to Attempt ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper?

The best way to attempt the ICAR IARI Technician's previous year's question paper is to attempt the questions with a timer. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous papers, set a duration in the clock time, and begin solving questions one by one.

Once the time is up, you need to stop attempting questions immediately and then check your answers. Now, count the total number of correct and incorrect answers on the question paper. This will help in improving the weak spots and attempting the question paper again to determine the preparation level.

ICAR IARI Technician Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the ICAR IARI Technician exam last year was moderate. In brief, the number of good attempts for the ICAR IARI Technician exam was between 70-80 questions with 90% accuracy.

ICAR IARI Technician Question Paper Pattern

The ICAR IARI Technician recruitment process is conducted in two stages i.e. Written Exam and Document Verification. The written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Negative marks will be deducted for the incorrect response. 1/4th marked will be deducted for every wrong answer marked. Check the detailed exam pattern of the ICAR IARI Technician recruitment below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 25 25 1 and 1/2 Hours Mathematics 25 25 Science 25 25 Social Science 25 25 Total 100 100

