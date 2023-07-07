ICAR Technician Answer Key 2023 (Soon) at iari.res.in: Check Latest Updates Here

ICAR Technician Answer Key 2023 will be released on the official website of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. The exam is being conducted on July 7, 8 and 9, 2023. Check Direct Link to Download ICAR T1 Answer Key and Other Latest Updates Here.

ICAR Answer Key 2023: ICAR (Indian Agricultural Research Institute) completed the first day of the exam Technician Exam on July 7, 2023. Students who looking for ICAR Technician answer key 2023 will be able to download ICAR T1 Answer Key from the official website (iari.res.in). The official website will release the answer key after finishing exams. The exam will also be conducted on July 8 and 10, 2023.

ICAR Technician Answer Key Date 2023

ICAR is expected to upload the official answer key on its official website in the second or third week of July. Candidates need to log in using their credentials.

ICAR Technician Answer Key Objection 2023

Candidates can also register their objections (if any) along with documents, that refer to and justify objections, against the questions/Option keys asked in the questions paper of the examination. If the candidate does not submit their objection within the stipulated period no further objections on any Questions/Option Keys will be entertained by IARI at any later stage of the process. Objections in any other modes of communication shall not be entertained by IARI in this regard.

How to Download ICAR Technician Answer Key 2023 From the Official Website?

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAR - https://www.iari.res.in/en/recruitment-technician-t1.php

Step 2: Now, click on the answer key link

Step 3: This will redirect you to the login page

Step 4: Provide your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth

Step 5: Click on the Login button

ICAR T1 Exam is being conducted for a total of 802 vacancies. The exam comprises 100 Multiple choice questions of 100 marks. The candidates will be given 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete the test. 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.