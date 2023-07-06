ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: Last Minute Preparation Stretagy, How to Crack in First Attempt

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: ICAR IARI Technician is a highly competitive examination. What sets the toppers aside from others is their approach towards the exam. Find the best tips to crack the exam on the first attempt

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute has released the official ICAR(The Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Technician notification for 802 Technician-1 posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should thoroughly check the best preparation strategy followed by toppers to learn concepts of all the topics/chapters important from the exam perspective.

Along with the Preparation strategy, candidates must also check the ICAR Technician syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and marking scheme followed by the officials. Going by the previous exam analysis and feedback of test takers, the questions asked in the ICAR Technician exam are moderate level. Hence, candidates must have a dedicated ICAR Technician preparation strategy to score high in the examination

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the ICAR Technician Preparation Tips for the written.

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023

ICIR IARI is one of the most respected posts among law graduates who aspire to join the Indian Agriculture Research Institute. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan.

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous years papers, and knowledge of current affairs and static GK as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam. So, you need a solid preparation strategy/tips to crack the exam on the first attempt and with good marks.

Here, we have listed down on of the best ICAR IARI preparation tips which are followed by toppers.

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: Analyse the Syllabus

Candidates should start their preparation with the analysis of the syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates easily go off track during their preparation, if they don’t have any proper understanding of the subjects, topics, etc. that are being asked. Candidates should mark the priority topics along with the strong and weak points. Allocation of study hours can be helpful for avoiding any last minute confusion.

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: Analyse the Exam Pattern

After knowing the ICAR Technician syllabus, aspirants should also check the ICAR Technician exam pattern to understand the exam requirements and marking scheme that will be helpful while allocating time to each subject.

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: Getting the Best Books

Once you have analysed the syllabus and exam pattern then you will have a better idea that what to read and what can be asked in the examination. So, the next step is to choose a reliable source for studying that syllabus. You can get the best books as suggested by experts by referring to Jagran Josh's exam prep section for the best tips suggested by experts. We have also shared the list of the best books for the exam for the aspirants. With this, aspirants should choose the standard books and sources in the first leg of their preparation to get a strong grip on the concepts and then read advanced-level books for in-depth knowledge of the topics.

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: Reading Current Affairs and Static GK

GK has its own section in the ICAR IARI Technician syllabus from 25 questions will be asked. As GK is a very vast section so your study plan should have a proper study time for GK and Current Affairs. Some of the best tips to prepare for the GK section are to daily read the current affairs, the latest government schemes, constitutional acts and amendments, historical events, etc.

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: Fast Calculation for Mathematics section

The maths section plays an important role in every government examination be it ICAR IARI Technician or any other government examination. In ICAR IARI Technician 25 questions will be asked for 25 marks to solve quickly maths questions, candidates should have tables and shortcut methods on their tips. As per the experts, candidates should learn tables upto 30, square and square roots upto 30 and cube and cube roots upto 20.

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: Solve Previous Year Question Paper

Solving ICAR IARI Technician previous year question paper gives a candidate an idea of the level of the questions asked in the previous year and the weightage of the topics. Solving previous year paper practice also allows aspirants to get a similar experience of the actual exam settings, especially if you put a timer clock to enhance time management skills.

ICAR IARI Technician Preparation Tips 2023: Include refresh time in your study schedule

Candidates should also keep in mind that only studying should not be the plan of preparation. Mental and physical health is equally important. So, it is advisable for candidates that they should follow healthy and stress-free lifestyles during the preparation stage. They should have a healthy diet and should avoid junk/street foods as much as possible. Also, for the ICAR IARI Technician Last Minute Preparation they should take short breaks in between their studies to stay fresh and motivated.