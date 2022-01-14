IAS Who Worked At a Tea Shop, Traveled 70 km To School Daily: Himanshu Gupta's UPSC CSE Success Story!

UPSC 2022 would be conducted in June this year. It is one of the toughest exams in the country. Keep yourself motivated reading this inspiring success story of Himanshu Gupta who became an IAS enduring poverty and least resources in hand.

UPSC CSE 2022: IAS Who Worked At a Tea Shop, Travelled 70 km To School Daily: Himanshu Gupta's Success Story

UPSC Civil Services Exam is one that anyone can dream of. It is open to all and fairest of all as said by the candidates themselves. Many from the remotest corners of the country appear in this exam and succeed even without coaching classes. One such inspiring story is of IAS Himanshu Gupta who sold tea during his childhood and had to travel 70 km every day to reach his school. It is true when they say, Rome wasn't built in a day.

UPSC: Himanshu Gupta's Childhood and Struggles

Himanshu was born in Uttarakhand's district Sitarganj. His father was a daily wage worker while Himanshu was young. His childhood was spent in immense poverty and his family had seen some very stressful days. Sometime after when his father found that his daily wage job would not suffice the family's needs, he opened a tea stall. Himanshu used to help his father on this tea stall after his school hours. Himanshu was brilliant in his studies and dreamt of becoming an IAS officer once his graduation was complete. His family shifted to Shivpuri in Uttarakhand since his father used to travel a lot in search of jobs. Himanshu's father opened his own general store than where he works till today. Till 2006, Himanshu's family was seeking stabilization. When they shifted to Sirauli, Himanshu had to travel 70 km to reach the nearest English medium school.

Himanshu Gupta’s UPSC Dream & Success:

Himanshu took admission in Delhi University's Hindu College once his 12th was over. He paid his fee by taking tuitions, writing paid blogs and applying for scholarships.

He obtained the Master's degree in Environmental Sciences and topped his batch in the same. He had the option to pursue a PhD in a foreign country but he chose to stay in India and pursue Civil Services.

He attempted UPSC Civil Services Exam thrice. For the first attempt, he qualified the Civil Services but only got selected for IRTS. He continued his preparation and became an IPS in the 2019 UPSC Exam.

In his final attempt that is the third time he appeared for UPSC Civil Services, he qualified for Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

Himanshu Gupta is a clear example for all those who care to dream big and achieve them. His hard work and never giving up attitude is an inspiration for all.



