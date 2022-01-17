UPSC 2022: Patience & Perseverance Keys To Cracking Civil Services Exam- IAS Saurav Pandey's Success Mantra

UPSC Civil Services Mains was recently conducted across the country. Check here to take motivation and inspiration from IAS Saurav Pandey's Preparation Strategy which may prove especially useful for those appearing for their final attempt.

IAS exams are the dream of many but not all of them have the patience to crack them. The exam in itself requires a lot of patience and perseverance which is not everyone's cup of tea. However, who has it, cracks it- at least as said by an IAS Officer, Saurav Pandey who cleared UPSC Civil Services Exam to become an IAS officer. Aspirants are advised to take notes from the tips provided by him, related to the struggles he faced to finally clear the UPSC exams.

UPSC (IAS) Success Story: 1 Attempt Was What They Needed!



UPSC Mains 2021: Optional Paper 1 & 2 (IAS Exam) -Preparation Tips by Experts



IAS Who Worked At a Tea Shop, Traveled 70 km To School Daily: Himanshu Gupta's UPSC CSE Success Story!



UPSC 2022: Motivation is Essential

Not just for any exam, but also in life, one must be motivated to pursue his/her goals. Saurav Pandey succeeded in becoming an IAS officer in his final attempt at UPSC CSE. He waited for 5 long attempts to crack this exam and all this would not have been possible without the motivation he needed. Saurav, when failed in his 5 attempts wished to leave his preparation and pursue other things but, his friends and family motivated him to give the last try in which he succeeded.

UPSC Mains 2021 GS-3, GS-4 Paper Analysis- Mains Cut-Off Score (Expected) By Experts, Candidate Reviews



IAS Saurav Pandey’s Early days and UPSC CSE Journey:

Saurav is a dweller of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He completed his graduation from BITS and joined an organization as an engineer. He is currently working in the West Bengal cadre located in Balurghat. He qualified for the UPSC Exam in the year 2019. He secured 66th rank in the Civil Services exam of 2019.

Saurav had 5 failed attempts. His first attempt was in the year 2014. It takes immense patience to wait for success year after year until the sixth year. He finally reached the UPSC Mains level in his fourth attempt. In the first three attempts, he did not even qualify to write UPSC Mains. However, he suggests staying with positive-minded people and always having a backup plan ready. As per him, only people with a positive mind can provide the required motivation to stay and put up a fight in this field.

While Saurav was not able to clear UPSC, he prepared for many other exams as well, like SSC CGL, RBI, Bank PO etc. He could not succeed in those as well due to pattern differences. He suggests people attempting CSE take every attempt as their last so that one can give in his all.

Saurav’s tips, suggestions and strategies have been extremely useful to many and we suggest our readers take inspiration from his preparation strategy which is to never give up!

UPSC 2022: Is Weekend Study Enough To Crack Civil Services? IAS Devyani Yadav Says Yes!

UPSC 2022: Suhas LY - An IAS Who Administers Districts & Wins Medals in Paralympics

