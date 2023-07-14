mha.gov.in IB JIO Admit Card 2023 Out; Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

IB JIO Admit Card 2023: Intelligence Bureau will conduct the exam for Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). The candidates can check the direct link to download IB JIO Admit Card, exam date and other details.

IB JIO Admit Card 2023 Download: The Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, uploaded the admit card for JIO Exam on the official website i.e. mha.gov.in, according to media reports. Candidates can log in to the official website and check the status of the admit card. However, there is no update on the official website.

B JIO Admit Card Download Link

The admit card is released for filling up 797 vacancies of Junior Intelligence Officers. The registered applicants can click on the direct link available in this article below.

IB JIO Admit Card 2023 Download Here

How to download IB JIO admit card 2023?

The candidates can download IB JIO Admit Card from the official website. The

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Intelligence Bureau or the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://www.mha.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment" or "Career" section on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Look for admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number, date of birth, or other relevant information. Provide the required details accurately.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" or "Download" button.

Step 6: Download IB Admit Card and take the printout of the admit card

According to media reports, the exam will be conducted on July 22, 2023. The candidates can check the details other details regarding the exam on their respective admit cards.