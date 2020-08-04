IBPS Admit Card 2020 for Various Faculty and Non-faculty Posts Released @ibps.in, Check Direct Link

IBPS Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the various Faculty and Non-faculty Posts including Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Research Associate - Technical, Hindi Officer, Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - Linux, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant posts on its official website. Candidates who have applied for these Faculty and Non-faculty Posts can download their Admit card from the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)-ibps.in.



In a bid to download the IBPS Admit Card 2020 for Various Faculty and Non-faculty Posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) on the official website.

It is to be noted that Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to conduct Faculty and Non Faculty posts including Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Research Associate - Technical, Hindi Officer, Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - Linux, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant.

Online Exam on 12 August 2020. Earlier Faculty and Non Faculty which was was scheduled on 9 August 2020 but IBPS has rescheduled the exam on 12th August 2020.

How to Download IBPS Admit Card 2020 for Various Faculty and Non-faculty Posts ?

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in.

Click the link Click Here to Download Your Online Call letter for the Various Posts.

Click on the link Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) - Recruitment of Various Posts on official website.

You will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)

After submitting all the credentials, you will get your Admit Card on your screen.

The candidates are advised to download and save the admit card for future reference.

