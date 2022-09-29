IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ibps.in: Exam on 8 October

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has uploaded the admit card of the online exam for Clerk Posts on ibps.in. Download Here.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued the mains admit cards to the candidates who qualified in the prelims exam under CRP CLERKS-XII. IBPS has fixed the mains online exam on 08 October 2022. So, the candidates must download IBPS Clerk Mains Call Letter right away and carry it to the exam centre along with a copy of ID proof and the same ID Card in Original. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Download Link

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern:

The candidates will be given 190 questions on mentioned subjects below:

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Time General / Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Section A – 2 Marks Section B – 1 Mark 10 40 60 45 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 hour and 30 minutes

0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the bank i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: Now, Click on the admit card link ‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks-XII’

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide the registration details

Step 4: Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card

You should bring with you a ballpoint pen and blue ink stamp pad. Sheets of paper will be provided which can be used for rough work or taking down the question number you would like to review at the end of the test before submitting your answers.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam was held on 03 and 04 September 2022 and the bank declared the result on 21 September 2022.