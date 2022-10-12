IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Starts on 15th October: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims to be held on 15th and 16th October 2022 for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Tips to Score High: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is all set to conduct the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam on 15th and 16th October 2022 for the recruitment of eligible candidates against 6432 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across the participating banks in India. Eligible candidates will appear for the IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2022 and only those who qualify Prelims will be shortlisted for IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO Prelims 2022: Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 from 15th October 2022 onwards. The Prelims will be held for three days (15th, 16th, 18th October 2022). Candidates need to qualify Prelims to be shortlisted for the Mains exam. Check out best 7 last-minute tips to crack IBPS PO Prelims 2022.

1. Revise the entire syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-off marks

One should take time to pause and revise the syllabus so that they can recall all what they have prepared. This also helps in gauging if they have covered all important topics. One should definitely keep in mind the exam pattern, questions and marks allotted. Assess your preparation, revise important notes, go through the cut-off marks of previous years to get an idea of qualifying marks.

2. Avoid guesswork, attempt questions correctly to avoid penalty

For every wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted. IBPS PO Prelims is a qualifying exam in nature. One should attempt only what they know to avoid negative marking. In case, one leaves a question unanswered, no marks will be deducted. Do not waste your time on questions you are unsure of the answer.

3. Solve mock tests, quizzes, previous years’ question papers

Set up a timer as per the duration allotted to the prelims exam. Sit in a room where you are not interrupted by anyone. Each section will get 20 minutes. Begin solving mock tests and previous years’ question papers to gauge your performance. This will give a fair idea how would you perform under real-time exam settings. This will also help in practicing some questions that might come again in this year’s paper.

4. Do not take up new topics

Taking up new topics or keep difficult sections of the syllabus for studying a day or two before the exam is a fatal mistake. Candidates who do so are at the risk of jeopardising all what they have prepared efficiently. This is the time to revise important topics, strengthen your strong areas, read through newspapers and important notes to keep your memory strong.

5. Section-wise important topics to keep in mind

Reasoning Ability: Puzzles/Seating Arrangements (comparison, scheduling, square, circular, linear, days, designation-based, etc); Blood Relations (Relationship/generation tree, direct or coded blood relation, etc); Direction Sense (Tip: Draw lines to solve with clarity, practice Pythagoras Theorem); Alphanumeric/ Number Series; Syllogism; Inequality; Input-Output, etc.

English Language: Reading comprehension (read editorial passages in newspapers, magazines related to banking, economy, current affairs, etc); Grammar and Vocabulary; Error-Spotting; Active-Passive Voice; Idioms & Phrases; Sentence Rearrangement; Direct & Indirect Speech; Fill in the Blanks; Cloze Test; One-word Substitution; Misspelt Words, etc

Quantitative Aptitude: Data Interpretation (table chart, bar graph, pie chart, line graph, etc); Simplification/Approximation; Quadratic Equations; Data Sufficiency; Number Series; Arithmetic Questions. Candidates should strengthen basics, calculation skills, practice cubes upto 25, squares upto 30, tables upto 25, square root, cube root, basic percentages, fractional equivalents, decimal equivalents.

6. Keep Admit Card, ID proofs, Aarogya Setu App ready

Candidates need to keep their exam related items ready to avoid last minute chaos. One needs to without fail bring their IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022, ID Proofs, Photographs, and important documents on the exam day. Candidates will not be given entry without their admit card. One should try to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam for collection of documents, verification, handwriting sampling, logging-in formalities, etc.

Currently valid Photo ID proofs include Permanent Driving Licence/PAN Card, Passport, Voters’ Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on Official Letterhead/Valid Identity Card issued by a recognized College or University/ Aadhaar Card/ E-Aadhaar Card with photograph/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph/ Employee ID). Please Note: Leaner’s Driving License and Ration Card will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

7. Get good sleep, keep a healthy diet

Do not indulge in stress-eating or staying awake to burn midnight oil. You have studied the best you can, trust your preparation. Regulating your sleep cycle and food habits before the exam day will aid in keeping the mind active and memory power. One should sleep early, get up early, consume a healthy breakfast to keep themselves energizes during the exam.

Wish you the best!

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)