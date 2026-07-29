IBPS PO/MT/SO Application Correction Window 2026 Open: Edit Details Online

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has opened the online application correction window for the CRP PO/MT-XVI and CRP SPL-XVI Recruitment 2026 from today, July 29, 2026. Those candidates who have successfully registered and submitted their application fee can now correct any mistakes made in their application forms. This facility is available on the official website of IBPS,i.e., ibps.in, and will remain open for 2 days from the date July 29, 2026, to July 30, 2026. If any candidates have made any small mistakes while registering themselves for this online exam, it is the final opportunity to make corrections before the prelims exam scheduled for August 2026.

IBPS PO/MT Correction Window 2026 Direct Link

Those candidates who had made minor mistakes while submitting their application form for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, PO & MT, and SO recruitment exam 2026 now have a chance to correct them. The correction window will be available for 2 days. This correction window system has been introduced by IBPS for the first time as a part of the various new changes that have been introduced by IBPS. Candidates can correct their application form on the official website or by using the direct link given below:-