IBPS PO/MT/SO Application Correction Window 2026 Open: Edit Details Online
The IBPS PO/MT and SO 2026 application correction window is now open at the official website. Get the direct link to edit the application form at the earliest. Eligible candidates can edit details like photographs, signatures, and educational qualifications until July 30, 2026.
Key Points
- IBPS application correction window open July 29-30, 2026 for PO, MT & SO recruitment.
- Registered candidates can correct applications for a Rs. 200 non-refundable fee.
- This is IBPS's first correction window; only one submission is allowed per candidate.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has opened the online application correction window for the CRP PO/MT-XVI and CRP SPL-XVI Recruitment 2026 from today, July 29, 2026. Those candidates who have successfully registered and submitted their application fee can now correct any mistakes made in their application forms. This facility is available on the official website of IBPS,i.e., ibps.in, and will remain open for 2 days from the date July 29, 2026, to July 30, 2026. If any candidates have made any small mistakes while registering themselves for this online exam, it is the final opportunity to make corrections before the prelims exam scheduled for August 2026.
IBPS PO/MT Correction Window 2026 Direct Link
Those candidates who had made minor mistakes while submitting their application form for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, PO & MT, and SO recruitment exam 2026 now have a chance to correct them. The correction window will be available for 2 days. This correction window system has been introduced by IBPS for the first time as a part of the various new changes that have been introduced by IBPS. Candidates can correct their application form on the official website or by using the direct link given below:-
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IBPS PO/MT/SO Correction Window 2026
Important Points for IBPS PO/MT & SO Recruitment 2026
To make any corrections in the application form, the candidates will be asked to pay a required non-refundable correction fee. Given below are some important points that the candidates should know about:-
- Start of Correction Window: July 29, 2026
- Close of Correction Window: July 30, 2026
- Application Correction Fee:- Rs. 200 for all candidate categories
- Payment Mode: Candidates can pay the application fee online.
- Total Number of Allowed Attempts: Candidates can submit their corrected application only once.
What Details Can be and Cannot be Corrected?
The IBPS has only allowed candidates to make corrections in a few fields. But important identification fields cannot be corrected to prevent the misuse of the application and its details. An important point that the candidates should note is that, if they have submitted multiple applications, they are advised to edit only the latest application. Given below are the sections that the candidates can edit and cannot edit in the IBPS PO/MT and SO Application Form 2026:-
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Editable Sections
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Non-Editable Sections
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Signature
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Full Name of the Candidate
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Photogrpah
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Registered Email ID and Mobile Number
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Left Thumb Impression
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State and UT Correspondence and Permanent Address
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Handwritten Declaration
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Post Applied For
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Educational Details, Work Experience and Address Details
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Nationality
Steps to Edit the Application Form of IBPS PO/MT and SO 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to edit their application form for the IBPS PO/MT and SO recruitment exam 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ibps.in
- Click on the CRP PO/MT-XVI and CRP SPL-XVI Edit or Correction Window link, which will be available on the homepage of the official website.
- Enter the registration number or application number, password, and captcha code and click.
- Review the application carefully and make the necessary corrections or re-upload the document.
- Pay the required application correction fee of Rs. 200 online and submit.
- Download the application form and keep it safe for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.