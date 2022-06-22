IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancy Increased: Check Post-wise Revised Details Here

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has increased the number of vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers Scale-I, Scale-II (General Banking) & Scale-III and Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022 Revised: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Interested candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks should register for the IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive. The last date to apply for IBPS RRB 2022 is 27th June 2022.

The IBPS organizes IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

July/August 2022

Prelims Exam

August 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September 2022

Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download

September 2022

Main/Single Exam

September 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022 Revised Details

Posts

Old Number of Vacancies

Revised Number of Vacancies

Officer Assistants (Multipurpose)

4483

4567

Officer Scale-I

2676

2759

Officer Scale-II Agriculture Officer

12

12

Officer Scale-II Marketing Officer

06

06

Officer Scale-II Treasury Manager

10

10

Officer Scale-II Law

18

18

Officer Scale-II CA

19

19

Officer Scale-II IT

57

57

Officer Scale-II General Banking

745

756

Officer Scale-III

80

81

Total

8106

8285

Earlier, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Precisely, the number of vacancies have been revised for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III. Rest of the posts have been unchanged.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in Officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

Below, we have shared the revised detailed break up of vacancies in each State, Bank, and Categories for the posts of IBPS RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III.

Office Assistants Revised Vacancies

ibps rrb office assistant vacancies increased

Officer Scale-I Revised Vacancies

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I Vacancies Increased

Officer Scale-II General Banking

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II General Banking Vacancies Increased

Officer Scale-III Revised Vacancies

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-III Vacancies Increased

For List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks & State-wise Vacancy Details, Click Here.

IBPS RRB 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post applied for.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

For Step-by-Step Application Process, Click Here.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2022

Posts Application Link
Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Apply Online 
Officers (Scale I) Apply Online 
Officers (Scale II & III) Apply Online 

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process

 

