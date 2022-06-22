IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancy Increased: Check Post-wise Revised Details Here

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has increased the number of vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers Scale-I, Scale-II (General Banking) & Scale-III and Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022 Revised: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Interested candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks should register for the IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive. The last date to apply for IBPS RRB 2022 is 27th June 2022.

The IBPS organizes IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download July/August 2022 Prelims Exam August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022 Revised Details

Posts Old Number of Vacancies Revised Number of Vacancies Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) 4483 4567 Officer Scale-I 2676 2759 Officer Scale-II Agriculture Officer 12 12 Officer Scale-II Marketing Officer 06 06 Officer Scale-II Treasury Manager 10 10 Officer Scale-II Law 18 18 Officer Scale-II CA 19 19 Officer Scale-II IT 57 57 Officer Scale-II General Banking 745 756 Officer Scale-III 80 81 Total 8106 8285

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Precisely, the number of vacancies have been revised for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III. Rest of the posts have been unchanged.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in Officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

Below, we have shared the revised detailed break up of vacancies in each State, Bank, and Categories for the posts of IBPS RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (General Banking), and Officer Scale-III.

Office Assistants Revised Vacancies

Officer Scale-I Revised Vacancies

Officer Scale-II General Banking

Officer Scale-III Revised Vacancies

For List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks & State-wise Vacancy Details, Click Here.

IBPS RRB 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post applied for.

For Step-by-Step Application Process, Click Here.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2022

Posts Application Link Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Apply Online Officers (Scale I) Apply Online Officers (Scale II & III) Apply Online

