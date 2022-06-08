IBPS RRB 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

IBPS RRB 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Office Assistant in regional rural banks. Check here IBPS RRB exam date, eligibility, vacancy details, participating RRBs and exam centers here. Candidates can apply for two or more posts as well.

IBPS RRB 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Interested candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks should register for the IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive on the official website - ibps.in from 7th June 2022 onwards.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download July/August 2022 Prelims Exam August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancies

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in Officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

IBPS RRB 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates may please note that the eligibility criteria specified is the basic criteria for appointment under the posts mentioned in the IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive. Candidates must necessarily produce the relevant documents in original and a photocopy in support of their identity and eligibility - pertaining to category, nationality, age, educational qualifications etc. as indicated in the online application form at the time of interview / document verification, as the case maybe.

Please note that no change of category will be permitted at any stage after registration of the online application and the result will be processed considering the category which has been indicated in the online application.

Nationality / Citizenship

A candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age (As on 1st June 2022)

The maximum age limit specified below is applicable to General Category candidates and EWS category candidates only. For other categories the following relaxations would apply

Post Age Note For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) Minimum 21 years, Maximum 40 years Candidates should not have been born earlier than 3rd June 1982 and later than 31st May 2001 (both dates inclusive) For Officer Scale- II (Manager) Minimum 21 years - Maximum 32 years Candidates should not have been born earlier than 3rd June 1990 and later than 31st May 2001 (both dates inclusive) For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) Minimum 18 years - Maximum 30 years Candidates should not have been born earlier than 3rd June 1992 and later than 31st May 2004 (both dates inclusive) For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Minimum 18 years Maximum 28 years Candidates should have not been born earlier than 2nd June 1994 and later than 1st June 2004 (both dates inclusive)

Upper Age Relaxation

Category Age relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes 3 years Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen (for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)) actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years In the case of Ex- servicemen commissioned officers, including ECOs/ SSCOs, who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within the next one year from the last date for receipt of application) other than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or on account of physical disability attributable to military service or on invalidment, subject to ceiling as per Government guidelines (for the post of Officers) 5 years Widows, Divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried [only for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)] Age concession upto the age of 35 years for General/EWS, 38 years for OBC and 40 years SC/ST candidates Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

Educational Qualifications & Experience

Post Educational Qualification Experience Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* (b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer. ---- Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy; Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* Desirable: working knowledge of Computer. ---- Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution. Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Information Technology Officer Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Desirable: Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc. One year (in the relevant field) Chartered Accountant Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India One Year as a Chartered Accountant. Law Officer Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years Treasury Manager Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution One Year (in the relevant field) Marketing Officer MBA in Marketing from a recognized university One Year (in the relevant field) Agricultural Officer Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate Two Years (in the relevant field) Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Minimum 5 years’ experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions

Note:

1. All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the result should have been declared on or before 27th June 2022.

2. Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 27th June 2022 has to be submitted at the time of interview for the posts of Officers (Scale I, II and III) and at the time of joining for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The date of passing the eligibility examination will be the date appearing on the mark-sheet or provisional certificate issued by University / Institute. In case the result of a particular examination is posted on the website of the University / Institute and web based certificate is issued then proper document/certificate in original issued and signed by the appropriate authority of the University / Institute indicating the date of passing properly mentioned thereon will be reckoned for verification and further process.

3. Candidate should indicate the percentage obtained in Graduation calculated to the nearest two decimals in the online application. Where CGPA / OGPA is awarded, the same should be converted into percentage and indicated in online application. If called for interview, the candidate will have to produce a certificate issued by the appropriate authority inter alia stating that the norms of the University regarding conversion of grade into percentage and the percentage of marks scored by the candidate in terms of norms.

IBPS RRB 2022 Selection Process

IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

Exam Name Posts Prelim Exam Office Assistant, Officer Scale I Mains Exam Office Assistant, Officer Scale I Single Exam Officer Scale II & III Interview Officer Scale I, II, III

IBPS RRB 2022 Provisional Allotment

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the provisional allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Online Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Officers in Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose))

IBPS RRB 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post applied for.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

Pre-Requisites for Applying Online

Before applying online, candidates should

(i) Scan:

photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

signature

left thumb impression (If a candidate is not having left thumb, he/she may use his/ her right thumb. If both thumbs are missing, the impression of one of the fingers of the left hand starting from the forefinger should be taken. If there are no fingers on the left hand, the impression of one of the fingers of the right hand starting from the forefinger should be taken. If no fingers are available, the impression of left toe may be taken. In all such cases where left thumb impression is not uploaded, the candidate should specify in the uploaded document the name of finger and the specification of left/right hand or toe).

handwritten declaration (text given below). The handwritten declaration has to be in the candidate’s handwriting and in English only. If it is written by anybody else and uploaded or in any other language, the application will be considered as invalid. (In the case of candidates who cannot write, may get the text of declaration typed and put their left hand thumb impression (if not able to sign also) below the typed declaration and upload the document as per specifications.) ensuring that all these scanned documents adhere to the required specifications as given in Annexure III in the official notification PDF for IBPS RRB 2022.

(ii) Signature in CAPITAL LETTERS will NOT be accepted.

(iii) The left thumb impression should be properly scanned and not smudged

(iv) The text for the handwritten declaration is as follows – “I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

(v) The above mentioned hand written declaration has to be in the candidate’s hand writing and in English only. If it is written by anybody else or in any other language, the application will be considered as invalid.

(vi) Keep the necessary details/documents ready to make Online Payment of the requisite application fee/ intimation charges

(vii) have a valid personal email ID, which should be kept active till the declaration of results of this round of CRP. IBPS may send intimation to download call letters for the Examination etc. through the registered e-mail ID. Under no circumstances, a candidate should share with/mention e-mail ID to / of any other person. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID before applying on-line and must maintain that email account.

Step-by-Step Application Process

(i) Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s authorised website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP for RRBs” and then click on the appropriate option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

(ii) Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

(iii) Candidates are required to upload their (a) Photograph, (b) Signature (c) Left thumb impression, (d) Handwritten declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents (Annexure III) in the official notification.

(iv) Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on COMPLETE REGISTRATION Button. Visually Impaired candidates are responsible for carefully verifying/ getting the details filled in, in the online application form properly verified and ensuring that the same are correct prior to submission as no change is possible after submission.

(v) For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officers Scale I, the candidate should indicate in the online application the state to which he/she opts for provisional allotment on selection. The option once exercised will be irrevocable.

NOTE: An email/ SMS intimation with the Registration Number and Password generated on successful registration of the application will be sent to the candidate’s email ID/ Mobile Number specified in the online application form as a system generated acknowledgement. If candidates do not receive the email and SMS intimations at the email ID/ Mobile number specified by them, they may consider that their online application has not been successfully registered.

Application Fees

Candidates should carefully fill in the details in the On-Line Application at the appropriate places very carefully and click on the “COMPLETE REGISTRATION”. The application form is integrated with the payment gateway and the payment process can be completed by following the instructions.

Payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate

On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt will be generated. Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form containing fee details. Please note that if the same cannot be generated online transaction may not have been successful.

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

Category Fee Amount SC/ST/PWBD candidates Rs. 175/- For all others Rs. 850/-

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Category Fee Amount SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates Rs. 175/- For all others Rs. 850/-

