IBPS RRB 2022: Check List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks for 8000+ Vacancies

IBPS RRB 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Office Assistant in regional rural banks. Check List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks and State-wise & Category-wise details for all RRBs. Candidates can apply for two or more posts as well.

Updated: Jun 9, 2022 13:31 IST
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022 State-wise: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Interested candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks should register for the IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive on the official website - ibps.in from 7th June 2022 onwards.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

July/August 2022

Prelims Exam

August 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September 2022

Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download

September 2022

Main/Single Exam

September 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB 2022 Participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)

Sr. No.

Name of RRBs

Present Head Office

State / UT

Desired Local Language Proficiency as prescribed

by the Participating RRBs

1

Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas

Bank

Warangal

Telangana

Telugu

2

Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank

Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh

Telugu

3

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank

Naharlagun

(Papumpare)

Arunachal Pradesh

English

4

Aryavart Bank

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi

5

Assam Gramin Vikash Bank

Guwahati

Assam

Assamese, Bengali, Bodo

6

Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank

Murshidabad

West Bengal

Bengali

7

Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank

Vadodara

Gujarat

Gujarati

8

Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin

Bank

Ajmer

Rajasthan

Hindi

9

Baroda U P Bank

Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit

10

Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank

Guntur

Andhra Pradesh

Telugu

11

Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Hindi

12

Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank

Patna

Bihar

Hindi

13

Ellaquai Dehati Bank

Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir

Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Gojri,

Pahari, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Hindi

14

Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank

Mandi

Himachal Pradesh

Hindi

15

J & K Grameen Bank

Jammu

Jammu & Kashmir

Dogri, Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi,

Urdu, Hindi

16

Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank

Ranchi

Jharkhand

Hindi

17

Karnataka Gramin Bank

Bellary

Karnataka

Kannada

18

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank

Dharwad

Karnataka

Kannada

19

Kerala Gramin Bank

Mallapuram

Kerala

Malayalam

20

Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Hindi

21

Madhyanchal Gramin Bank

Sagar

Madhya Pradesh

Hindi

22

Maharashtra Gramin Bank

Aurangabad

Maharashtra

Marathi

23

Manipur Rural Bank

Imphal

Manipur

Manipuri

24

Meghalaya Rural Bank

Shillong

Meghalaya

Khasi, Garo

25

Mizoram Rural Bank

Aizawl

Mizoram

Mizo

26

Nagaland Rural Bank

Kohima

Nagaland

English

27

Odisha Gramya Bank

Bhubaneshwar

Odisha

Odia

28

Paschim Banga Gramin Bank

Howrah

West Bengal

Bengali

29

Prathama UP Gramin Bank

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi

30

Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank

Puducherry

Puducherry

Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu

31

Punjab Gramin Bank

Kapurthala

Punjab

Punjabi

32

Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

Hindi

33

Saptagiri Grameena Bank

Chittor

Andhra Pradesh

Telugu

34

Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank

Rohtak

Haryana

Hindi

35

Saurashtra Gramin Bank

Rajkot

Gujarat

Gujarati

36

Tamil Nadu Grama Bank

Salem

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

37

Telangana Grameena Bank

Hyderabad

Telangana

Telugu, Urdu

38

Tripura Gramin Bank

Agartala

Tripura

Bengali, Kokborak

39

Utkal Grameen Bank

Bolangir

Odisha

Odia

40

Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank

Muzaffarpur

Bihar

Hindi

41

Uttarakhand Gramin Bank

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Hindi, Sanskrit

42

Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank

Coochbehar

West Bengal

Bengali, Nepali

43

Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank

Nagpur

Maharashtra

Marathi

IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancies

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in Officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

Below, we have shared the detailed break up of vacancies in each State, Bank, and Categories for the posts of IBPS RRB Office Assistants, Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer, Marketing Officer, Treasury Manager, Law, CA, IT, General Banking), and Officer Scale-III.

Office Assistants

IBPS RRB Officer Assistants Vacancy

Officer Scale-I

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

Officer Scale-II Agriculture Officer

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

Officer Scale-II Marketing Officer

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

Officer Scale-II Treasury Manager

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

Officer Scale-II Law

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

Officer Scale-II CA

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

Officer Scale-II IT

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

Officer Scale-II General Banking

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

Officer Scale-III

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022

IBPS RRB 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process

IBPS RRB 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post applied for.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

For Step-by-Step Application Process, Click Here.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2022

Posts Application Link
Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Apply Online 
Officers (Scale I) Apply Online 
Officers (Scale II & III) Apply Online 

