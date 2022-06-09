IBPS RRB 2022: Check List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks for 8000+ Vacancies

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022 State-wise: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Interested candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks should register for the IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive on the official website - ibps.in from 7th June 2022 onwards.
Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.
The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
July/August 2022
|
Prelims Exam
|
August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
September 2022
|
Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download
|
September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam
|
September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB 2022 Participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of RRBs
|
Present Head Office
|
State / UT
|
Desired Local Language Proficiency as prescribed
by the Participating RRBs
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas
Bank
|
Warangal
|
Telangana
|
Telugu
|
2
|
Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank
|
Kadapa
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank
|
Naharlagun
(Papumpare)
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English
|
4
|
Aryavart Bank
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
5
|
Assam Gramin Vikash Bank
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
Assamese, Bengali, Bodo
|
6
|
Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank
|
Murshidabad
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali
|
7
|
Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank
|
Vadodara
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
8
|
Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin
Bank
|
Ajmer
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
9
|
Baroda U P Bank
|
Gorakhpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit
|
10
|
Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank
|
Guntur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu
|
11
|
Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank
|
Raipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Hindi
|
12
|
Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
Hindi
|
13
|
Ellaquai Dehati Bank
|
Srinagar
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Gojri,
Pahari, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Hindi
|
14
|
Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank
|
Mandi
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
15
|
J & K Grameen Bank
|
Jammu
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Dogri, Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi,
Urdu, Hindi
|
16
|
Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank
|
Ranchi
|
Jharkhand
|
Hindi
|
17
|
Karnataka Gramin Bank
|
Bellary
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
18
|
Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank
|
Dharwad
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
19
|
Kerala Gramin Bank
|
Mallapuram
|
Kerala
|
Malayalam
|
20
|
Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
21
|
Madhyanchal Gramin Bank
|
Sagar
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
22
|
Maharashtra Gramin Bank
|
Aurangabad
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
23
|
Manipur Rural Bank
|
Imphal
|
Manipur
|
Manipuri
|
24
|
Meghalaya Rural Bank
|
Shillong
|
Meghalaya
|
Khasi, Garo
|
25
|
Mizoram Rural Bank
|
Aizawl
|
Mizoram
|
Mizo
|
26
|
Nagaland Rural Bank
|
Kohima
|
Nagaland
|
English
|
27
|
Odisha Gramya Bank
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
28
|
Paschim Banga Gramin Bank
|
Howrah
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali
|
29
|
Prathama UP Gramin Bank
|
Moradabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
30
|
Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu
|
31
|
Punjab Gramin Bank
|
Kapurthala
|
Punjab
|
Punjabi
|
32
|
Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank
|
Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
33
|
Saptagiri Grameena Bank
|
Chittor
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu
|
34
|
Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank
|
Rohtak
|
Haryana
|
Hindi
|
35
|
Saurashtra Gramin Bank
|
Rajkot
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
36
|
Tamil Nadu Grama Bank
|
Salem
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil
|
37
|
Telangana Grameena Bank
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
Telugu, Urdu
|
38
|
Tripura Gramin Bank
|
Agartala
|
Tripura
|
Bengali, Kokborak
|
39
|
Utkal Grameen Bank
|
Bolangir
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
40
|
Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Bihar
|
Hindi
|
41
|
Uttarakhand Gramin Bank
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
Hindi, Sanskrit
|
42
|
Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank
|
Coochbehar
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali, Nepali
|
43
|
Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank
|
Nagpur
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancies
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 8106 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).
A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in Officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.
Below, we have shared the detailed break up of vacancies in each State, Bank, and Categories for the posts of IBPS RRB Office Assistants, Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer, Marketing Officer, Treasury Manager, Law, CA, IT, General Banking), and Officer Scale-III.
Office Assistants
Officer Scale-I
Officer Scale-II Agriculture Officer
Officer Scale-II Marketing Officer
Officer Scale-II Treasury Manager
Officer Scale-II Law
Officer Scale-II CA
Officer Scale-II IT
Officer Scale-II General Banking
Officer Scale-III
IBPS RRB 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process
IBPS RRB 2022 How to Apply
Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post applied for.
For Step-by-Step Application Process, Click Here.
IBPS RRB Apply Online 2022
|Posts
|Application Link
|Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|Apply Online
|Officers (Scale I)
|Apply Online
|Officers (Scale II & III)
|Apply Online