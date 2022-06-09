IBPS RRB 2022: Check List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks for 8000+ Vacancies

IBPS RRB 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Office Assistant in regional rural banks. Check List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks and State-wise & Category-wise details for all RRBs. Candidates can apply for two or more posts as well.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download July/August 2022 Prelims Exam August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB 2022 Participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)

Sr. No. Name of RRBs Present Head Office State / UT Desired Local Language Proficiency as prescribed by the Participating RRBs 1 Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank Warangal Telangana Telugu 2 Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank Kadapa Andhra Pradesh Telugu 3 Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Naharlagun (Papumpare) Arunachal Pradesh English 4 Aryavart Bank Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Hindi 5 Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Guwahati Assam Assamese, Bengali, Bodo 6 Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank Murshidabad West Bengal Bengali 7 Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank Vadodara Gujarat Gujarati 8 Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank Ajmer Rajasthan Hindi 9 Baroda U P Bank Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit 10 Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank Guntur Andhra Pradesh Telugu 11 Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank Raipur Chhattisgarh Hindi 12 Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank Patna Bihar Hindi 13 Ellaquai Dehati Bank Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Gojri, Pahari, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Hindi 14 Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank Mandi Himachal Pradesh Hindi 15 J & K Grameen Bank Jammu Jammu & Kashmir Dogri, Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Urdu, Hindi 16 Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank Ranchi Jharkhand Hindi 17 Karnataka Gramin Bank Bellary Karnataka Kannada 18 Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Dharwad Karnataka Kannada 19 Kerala Gramin Bank Mallapuram Kerala Malayalam 20 Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank Indore Madhya Pradesh Hindi 21 Madhyanchal Gramin Bank Sagar Madhya Pradesh Hindi 22 Maharashtra Gramin Bank Aurangabad Maharashtra Marathi 23 Manipur Rural Bank Imphal Manipur Manipuri 24 Meghalaya Rural Bank Shillong Meghalaya Khasi, Garo 25 Mizoram Rural Bank Aizawl Mizoram Mizo 26 Nagaland Rural Bank Kohima Nagaland English 27 Odisha Gramya Bank Bhubaneshwar Odisha Odia 28 Paschim Banga Gramin Bank Howrah West Bengal Bengali 29 Prathama UP Gramin Bank Moradabad Uttar Pradesh Hindi 30 Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank Puducherry Puducherry Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu 31 Punjab Gramin Bank Kapurthala Punjab Punjabi 32 Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank Jodhpur Rajasthan Hindi 33 Saptagiri Grameena Bank Chittor Andhra Pradesh Telugu 34 Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank Rohtak Haryana Hindi 35 Saurashtra Gramin Bank Rajkot Gujarat Gujarati 36 Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Salem Tamil Nadu Tamil 37 Telangana Grameena Bank Hyderabad Telangana Telugu, Urdu 38 Tripura Gramin Bank Agartala Tripura Bengali, Kokborak 39 Utkal Grameen Bank Bolangir Odisha Odia 40 Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank Muzaffarpur Bihar Hindi 41 Uttarakhand Gramin Bank Dehradun Uttarakhand Hindi, Sanskrit 42 Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank Coochbehar West Bengal Bengali, Nepali 43 Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank Nagpur Maharashtra Marathi

IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancies

Below, we have shared the detailed break up of vacancies in each State, Bank, and Categories for the posts of IBPS RRB Office Assistants, Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer, Marketing Officer, Treasury Manager, Law, CA, IT, General Banking), and Officer Scale-III.

IBPS RRB 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process

IBPS RRB 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post applied for.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

For Step-by-Step Application Process, Click Here.

