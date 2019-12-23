IBPS RRB Officer Score Card 2019 Released @ibps.in, Download IBPS Score Card 2019 Here

IBPS RRB Officer Score Card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of IBPS RRB Officer Scale interview rounds. All candidates who have been shortlisted for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale interview rounds can check their Interview Score card of the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)-www.ibps.in.

Candidates can check their score card till 31 December 2019 on the official website. Now all candidates who have been shortlisted for the next round may check their scores on the link provided below.



In a bid to check the list of qualified candidates, they will have to provide their login credentials like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) on the official website.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Direct Link of the candidates qualified and called for Interview





Direct Link for Scores of Candidates shortlisted for Interview of IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (GBO)





Direct Link for Scores of Candidates shortlisted for Interview of IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (Specialist)





Direct Link for Scores of Candidates shortlisted for Interview of IBPS RRB Officer Scale III



Download Process for IBPS RRB Officer Score Card 2019

Go to the official website www.ibps.in

Now click on Common Recruitment Process - Score Display of Qualified Candidates called for Interview

Click on the link ‘Scores of Candidates shortlisted for Interview of IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (Specialist/GBO)’.

A new window would open where you will have to provide your login credentials like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) on the website.

You May Also Read

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts

Sainik School Gopalganj Recruitment 2019 for PGT, TGT Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of IBPS RRB Officer. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.