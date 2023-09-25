IBPS RRB PO Mains 2023 Result Released on ibps.in, Direct Link to Officer Scale 1, 2, 3

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2023 Result, IBPS Officer Scale 2 and IBPS Officer Scale 3 Results are released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board on its official website ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the result, steps to check the result, scorecard and marks date in this article.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) has released the result status of RRBs (RRBs-CRP-XII) for the Recruitment of Officer Scale 1 Exam. Other than this, IBPS has also declared the result of the online exam conducted for Officer Scale 2 and Scale 3. Candidates who appeared in the mains exam can check the result from the official IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Download Link

The result is also provided below. Students can check their results using the registration details. They just need to simply click on the provided link in this article. The main exam was held on 10 September in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Download Here IBPS RRB Scale 2 Result Download Here IBPS RRB Scale 3 Result Download Here

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2023: When Can I Check Marks ?

The marks of all the candidates whether qualified or not will be available next week. The link will be uploaded on the official website of the IBPS -ibps.in.

ibps.in PO Mains Result 2023 Overview

The IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 has been declared on 25 September 2 on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can check their results by logging in with their registration number and password. Other details regarding the result is given below in the table.

Name of Exam Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name PO Number of Posts 2529 Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Exam 5, 6, 12, 13, and 19 August 2023 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result Date 2023 23 August 2023 IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 10 September 2023 IBPS RRB PO Mains Result date 25 September 2023 IBPS RRB PO interview Date October / November 2023 Final Result January 2024

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 ?

The steps to check the result is provided in this article below for the candidates:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officers Scale-I’ or ‘Result Status of Online Single Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officers Scale-II’ or ‘Result Status of Online Single Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officers Scale-III’

Step 3: Now, login using your roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Download IBPS Officer Scale 1 Mains Exam Result

IBPS RRB PO Interview 2023

The selected candidates will be called for the interview round, which is expected to be conducted in October-November 2023.