IBPS RRB Pre-Training Admit Card 2020 to Release today @ibps.in, Check Details Here

IBPS RRB Pre Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is to release the RRB Pre Admit Card 2020 today i.e. 12th August 2020 on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the IBPS RRB Pre Exam can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS once it is uploaded on its official website-ibps.in.

According to the notification released by IBPS, the IBPS RRB Pre Admit Card 2020 will be uploaded on the official website today. You can get all the details about the call letter and its downloading process here.

In a bid to download the IBPS RRB PET Admit Card, candidates should note that they will have to provide their login credentials viz. Registration No and Password/DOB along with Captcha for verification in order to download the PET call letter.

It is noted that IBPS will conduct the Pre-Examination Training (PET) for limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Bench mark Disabilities for the IBPS RRB Exam.

All such candidates who have to appear for the IBPS RRB Pre-Training Exam can download their admit card once it is uploaded on the official website of IBPS with following the steps given below.



How to download IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website of IBPS .i.e. www.ibps.in

Click on the Link IBPS RRB PET call letter flashing on the home page.

Click on the link given for downloading the call letter.

Enter your details via Registration No / Roll No and DOB along with Captcha for verification

You can Download IBPS RRB PET Admit Card

Candidates appearing for IBPS RRB PET Exam can get all their details from their call Letter including the information regarding Centre, venue address, date and time for the examination.