IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021: Officer Scale I (PO) - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2021. It was held on 1st August 2021. Learn about the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts.

IBPS RRB Prelims 2021 exam analysis for Officer Scale I (PO). It was held online on 1st August 2021. As per the feedback given by the candidates who took this exam on 1st August, we learned that the difficulty level of the exam was above average or moderate. Here is the brief analysis of the exam.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Officer Scale I

Subject Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning 40 27 – 33 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 40 21 – 27 Moderate Total 80 53 – 59 Moderate

Here is the section-wise analysis of IBPS RRB PO Exam 2021.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Reasoning

The difficulty level of the Reasoning section was moderate. In the reasoning section, questions based on puzzles, inequality, syllogism, coding-decoding etc., were asked.

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles 15 Moderate to Difficult Inequality 5 Easy to Moderate Odd-one out 5 Moderate Coding-Decoding 6 - 7 Moderate Syllogism 5 Moderate Number Series 2 Easy to Moderate Miscellaneous 1 - 2 Easy to Moderate Total 40 Moderate

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Quantitative Aptitude

In this section, questions based on Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Arithmetic, Missing Number Series, Approximation & Simplification were asked.

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation 15 Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate Arithmetic 5 Moderate Series - Missing Number 5 Easy - Moderate Approximation/Simplification 5 Easy - Moderate Total 40 Moderate

