IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021: Officer Scale I (PO) - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

IBPS RRB Prelims 2021 exam analysis for Officer Scale I (PO). It was held online on 1st August 2021. As per the feedback given by the candidates who took this exam on 1st August, we learned that the difficulty level of the exam was above average or moderate. Here is the brief analysis of the exam.
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Officer Scale I
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
27 – 33
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
21 – 27
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
80
|
53 – 59
|
Moderate
Here is the section-wise analysis of IBPS RRB PO Exam 2021.
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Reasoning
The difficulty level of the Reasoning section was moderate. In the reasoning section, questions based on puzzles, inequality, syllogism, coding-decoding etc., were asked.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles
|
15
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Inequality
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Odd-one out
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Coding-Decoding
|
6 - 7
|
Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Number Series
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Miscellaneous
|
1 - 2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
40
|
Moderate
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Quantitative Aptitude
In this section, questions based on Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Arithmetic, Missing Number Series, Approximation & Simplification were asked.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation
|
15
|
Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Series - Missing Number
|
5
|
Easy - Moderate
|
Approximation/Simplification
|
5
|
Easy - Moderate
|
Total
|
40
|
Moderate
