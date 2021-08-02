IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021: Officer Scale I (PO) - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Check IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2021. It was held on 1st August 2021. Learn about the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts.

Created On: Aug 2, 2021 15:30 IST
Modified On: Aug 2, 2021 17:19 IST
IBPS RRB Prelims 2021 exam analysis for Officer Scale I (PO). It was held online on 1st August 2021. As per the feedback given by the candidates who took this exam on 1st August, we learned that the difficulty level of the exam was above average or moderate. Here is the brief analysis of the exam.   

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Officer Scale I

Subject

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning

40

27 – 33

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

40

21 – 27

Moderate

Total

80

53 – 59

Moderate

Here is the section-wise analysis of IBPS RRB PO Exam 2021.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Reasoning 

The difficulty level of the Reasoning section was moderate. In the reasoning section, questions based on puzzles, inequality, syllogism, coding-decoding etc., were asked.

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Puzzles

15

Moderate to Difficult

Inequality

5

Easy to Moderate

Odd-one out

5

Moderate

Coding-Decoding

6 - 7

Moderate

Syllogism

5

Moderate

Number Series

2

Easy to Moderate

Miscellaneous

1 - 2

Easy to Moderate

Total

40

Moderate

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (1at August): Quantitative Aptitude

In this section, questions based on Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Arithmetic, Missing Number Series, Approximation & Simplification were asked.

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation

15

Moderate

Quadratic Equation

5

Moderate

Arithmetic

5

Moderate

Series - Missing Number

5

Easy - Moderate

Approximation/Simplification

5

Easy - Moderate

Total

40

Moderate

Comments