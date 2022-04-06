IBPS SO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Released: Check Category-wise & Post-wise Marks

IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 Released. Check IBPS SO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Post-wise. Shortlisted candidates to appear in the IBPS SO Interview.

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS SO Mains Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS SO Result & Scorecard 2021 on 1st April 2022. The IBPS SO Prelims 2021 was held on 26th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS SO Mains 2021 which was then held on 30th January 2022 to test the professional knowledge of the candidates for the posts they had applied for. IBPS aims to fill up 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I across 11 participating Public Sector Banks during the CRP SPL-XI Recruitment Drive. The 1,828 Specialist Officers (SO) – Scale I posts include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. In this article, we have shared IBPS SO Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Post-wise).

IBPS SO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 Minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

IBPS SO Mains Final Cut-off 2021 Category-wise & Post-wise

Minimum Scores (combined scores in Online Main Examination and Interview out of 100) – IBPS SO 2021-22 (CRP-SPL-XI)

Posts Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID IT Officer (Scale I) 27.47 28.53 34.60 35.07 39.20 28.60 26 36.67 22.33 Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) 56.67 53 63.47 62 63.87 46 58.87 58.07 40.07 Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) 59.40 56.33 62.33 46.27 61 NA 65.67 81.33 NA Law officer (Scale I) 37.07 31.13 44 40.40 52.60 NA 51.33 26.33 NA HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) 50.47 49.33 56.33 54.53 60.20 NA 41.47 46 NA Marketing Officer (Scale I) 49.80 46.67 50.27 42 54.20 27.73 41.60 40.53 28.47

Maximum Scores (combined scores in Online Main Examination and Interview out of 100) – IBPS SO 2021-22 (CRP-SPL-XI)

Posts Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID IT Officer (Scale I) 44.67 47.53 48 52.40 66.73 33.33 37.93 45 23 Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) 69.87 68.33 76.07 67.73 78.93 62.07 63.67 65 66.33 Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) 72.27 65.07 75.67 67.47 84.87 NA 67.27 81.33 NA Law officer (Scale I) 51.67 43.73 58.87 60.07 74.07 NA 51.33 42.27 NA HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) 60 60 62.40 61.33 76 NA 53.33 46 NA Marketing Officer (Scale I) 69.27 68.53 66.60 64.67 76.80 34.67 54 49.33 28.47

Reserve List (subject to vacancies for 2022-23 and availability of candidates)

NOTE: A Reserve List to the extent of approximately 10 percent of vacancies under each category has been kept for each post, subject to the availability of candidates.

Posts Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID IT Officer (Scale I) 26.73 28 34.07 34.87 38.80 24.33 24.20 35.40 18.87 Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) 56.33 52.53 63.07 61.73 63.27 44.40 57.40 57.27 NA Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) 59 52.53 61.27 45.27 60.60 NA 36.20 59 NA Law officer (Scale I) 35.87 31 43.60 40 52.07 NA 41.60 NA NA HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) 49.27 47.33 55.67 53.73 59.80 NA NA 31.67 45.73 Marketing Officer (Scale I) 49.60 44.67 50 41.20 53.07 NA 40 38.67 NA

IBPS SO 2021 Provisional Allotment

Provisional Allotment under IBPS SO 2021 has been done based on the post-wise and category-wise vacancies for2022-23 for Specialist Officer (SO) cadre as furnished by the Participating Banks subject to availability. Candidates may note that those who are not provisionally allotted or are not in the Reserve List will not be considered for any further process under IBPS SO 2021 Vacancies.

A list of candidates (post-wise in Registration Number Order) provisionally allotted will be displayed on authorised IBPS website on or before 1st May 2022.

