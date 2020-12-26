IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (26th December): Check Difficulty Level, Topics of Questions Asked & Good Attempts

IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis is shared here of the exam held on 26th December 2020 in different shifts. Check here IBPS SO Exam Analysis and Review and know the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam and good attempts made by candidates.

Dec 26, 2020 14:25 IST
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 is shared here of the exam conducted online on 26th December 2020 in different shifts for the recruitment of Specialists Officers in the banks. Candidates who want to fetch the specialist officer job need to clear the prelims exams with cut off marks. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Exam. Candidates who are yet to appear for the IBPS SO exam can check here the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam and good attempts made by candidates.

The first phase of the IBPS SO Recruitment Process for IT Officer, Marketing Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Law Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari is the Online Prelims Exam. The prelims exam is comprised of a total 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for 125 marks. In IBPS SO Prelims Exam for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, questions are asked from English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness. In IBPS SO Prelims for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer, questions are asked from English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

So, let’s have a look at the Exam Analysis of the IBPS SO 2020 Prelims Exam:

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari (26th December)

Section

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

50

32-37

Moderate

Reasoning

50

28-34

Moderate to Difficult

General Awareness

50

33-38

Moderate

Total

150

92-105

Moderate

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer & Marketing Officer (26th December)

Section

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

50

32-37

Moderate

Reasoning

50

28-34

Moderate to Difficult

Quantitative Aptitude

50

33-38

Moderate

Total

150

90- 105

Moderate

 Let's now have a look at the section-wise exam analysis for all the posts below:

English Language: The difficulty level of English section was moderate. Questions in this section were asked from reading comprehensions, Error Detection, Sentence Correction, Cloze Test, Fill in the blanks, Work Swap and others. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis:

Topic

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

(Biology & COVID-19)

19-20

Moderate

Error Detection

3

Moderate

Sentence Correction

2-3

Moderate

Cloze Test

10

Moderate

Phrasal Verb

5

Moderate

Word Swap

5

Easy-Moderate

Fill in the blanks

5

Easy-Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

Reasoning Ability: The difficulty level of Reasoning section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions were asked from Puzzles, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Input-Output, Inequality, Direction Sense, Data Sufficiency, Order Ranking and others. Have a look at detailed exam analysis:

Topic

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Puzzles

(Circular Seating Arrangement, Linear Arrangement)

25

Difficult

Syllogism

5

Moderate to Difficult

Inequality

5

Moderate to Difficult

Machine Input Output

5

Moderate to Difficult

Direction Sense

3

Easy to Moderate

Logical Reasoning

3

Moderate to Difficult

Data Sufficiency

2

Moderate to Difficult

Order and Ranking

1

Easy to Moderate

Blood Relation

1

Moderate

Total

50

Moderate to Difficult

Quantitative Aptitude: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate level . Candidates who have applied for for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer & Marketing Officer posts under IBPS SO 2020 need to attempt questions from this section. The questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Number Series, Approximation, Arithmetic and others.

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Data Interpretation

(Tabular, Pie Chart & Caselet)

15

Moderate to Difficult

Arithmetic

15

Moderate

Number Series - Missing

5

Moderate

Approximation

5

Easy to Moderate

Quadratic Equation

5

Moderate

Data Sufficiency

5

Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

General Awareness: Candidates who have applied for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts attempted questions from this section. The questions from this section were from Current Affairs, Static GK and Financial and Banking Awareness. The difficulty level of this section was Moderate.

