IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (26th December): Check Difficulty Level, Topics of Questions Asked & Good Attempts

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 is shared here of the exam conducted online on 26th December 2020 in different shifts for the recruitment of Specialists Officers in the banks. Candidates who want to fetch the specialist officer job need to clear the prelims exams with cut off marks. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Exam. Candidates who are yet to appear for the IBPS SO exam can check here the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam and good attempts made by candidates.

The first phase of the IBPS SO Recruitment Process for IT Officer, Marketing Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Law Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari is the Online Prelims Exam. The prelims exam is comprised of a total 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for 125 marks. In IBPS SO Prelims Exam for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, questions are asked from English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness. In IBPS SO Prelims for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer, questions are asked from English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

So, let’s have a look at the Exam Analysis of the IBPS SO 2020 Prelims Exam:

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari (26th December)

Section No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 50 32-37 Moderate Reasoning 50 28-34 Moderate to Difficult General Awareness 50 33-38 Moderate Total 150 92-105 Moderate

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer & Marketing Officer (26th December)

Section No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 50 32-37 Moderate Reasoning 50 28-34 Moderate to Difficult Quantitative Aptitude 50 33-38 Moderate Total 150 90- 105 Moderate

Let's now have a look at the section-wise exam analysis for all the posts below:

English Language: The difficulty level of English section was moderate. Questions in this section were asked from reading comprehensions, Error Detection, Sentence Correction, Cloze Test, Fill in the blanks, Work Swap and others. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis:

Topic No. of Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension (Biology & COVID-19) 19-20 Moderate Error Detection 3 Moderate Sentence Correction 2-3 Moderate Cloze Test 10 Moderate Phrasal Verb 5 Moderate Word Swap 5 Easy-Moderate Fill in the blanks 5 Easy-Moderate Total 50 Moderate

Reasoning Ability: The difficulty level of Reasoning section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions were asked from Puzzles, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Input-Output, Inequality, Direction Sense, Data Sufficiency, Order Ranking and others. Have a look at detailed exam analysis:

Topic No. of Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles (Circular Seating Arrangement, Linear Arrangement) 25 Difficult Syllogism 5 Moderate to Difficult Inequality 5 Moderate to Difficult Machine Input Output 5 Moderate to Difficult Direction Sense 3 Easy to Moderate Logical Reasoning 3 Moderate to Difficult Data Sufficiency 2 Moderate to Difficult Order and Ranking 1 Easy to Moderate Blood Relation 1 Moderate Total 50 Moderate to Difficult

Quantitative Aptitude: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate level . Candidates who have applied for for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer & Marketing Officer posts under IBPS SO 2020 need to attempt questions from this section. The questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Number Series, Approximation, Arithmetic and others.

Topic No. of Questions Level Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie Chart & Caselet) 15 Moderate to Difficult Arithmetic 15 Moderate Number Series - Missing 5 Moderate Approximation 5 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Moderate Data Sufficiency 5 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

General Awareness: Candidates who have applied for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts attempted questions from this section. The questions from this section were from Current Affairs, Static GK and Financial and Banking Awareness. The difficulty level of this section was Moderate.