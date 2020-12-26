IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (26th December): Check Difficulty Level, Topics of Questions Asked & Good Attempts

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 is shared here of the exam conducted online on 26th December 2020 in different shifts for the recruitment of Specialists Officers in the banks. Candidates who want to fetch the specialist officer job need to clear the prelims exams with cut off marks. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Exam. Candidates who are yet to appear for the IBPS SO exam can check here the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam and good attempts made by candidates.
The first phase of the IBPS SO Recruitment Process for IT Officer, Marketing Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Law Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari is the Online Prelims Exam. The prelims exam is comprised of a total 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for 125 marks. In IBPS SO Prelims Exam for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, questions are asked from English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness. In IBPS SO Prelims for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer, questions are asked from English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.
So, let’s have a look at the Exam Analysis of the IBPS SO 2020 Prelims Exam:
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari (26th December)
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
50
|
32-37
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
28-34
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
33-38
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
150
|
92-105
|
Moderate
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer & Marketing Officer (26th December)
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
50
|
32-37
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
28-34
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
33-38
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
150
|
90- 105
|
Moderate
Let's now have a look at the section-wise exam analysis for all the posts below:
English Language: The difficulty level of English section was moderate. Questions in this section were asked from reading comprehensions, Error Detection, Sentence Correction, Cloze Test, Fill in the blanks, Work Swap and others. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis:
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension
(Biology & COVID-19)
|
19-20
|
Moderate
|
Error Detection
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Sentence Correction
|
2-3
|
Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Phrasal Verb
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Word Swap
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Fill in the blanks
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
Reasoning Ability: The difficulty level of Reasoning section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions were asked from Puzzles, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Input-Output, Inequality, Direction Sense, Data Sufficiency, Order Ranking and others. Have a look at detailed exam analysis:
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles
(Circular Seating Arrangement, Linear Arrangement)
|
25
|
Difficult
|
Syllogism
|
5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Inequality
|
5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Machine Input Output
|
5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Direction Sense
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Logical Reasoning
|
3
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Data Sufficiency
|
2
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Order and Ranking
|
1
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Blood Relation
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate to Difficult
Quantitative Aptitude: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate level . Candidates who have applied for for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer & Marketing Officer posts under IBPS SO 2020 need to attempt questions from this section. The questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Number Series, Approximation, Arithmetic and others.
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Data Interpretation
(Tabular, Pie Chart & Caselet)
|
15
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Arithmetic
|
15
|
Moderate
|
Number Series - Missing
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Approximation
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
General Awareness: Candidates who have applied for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts attempted questions from this section. The questions from this section were from Current Affairs, Static GK and Financial and Banking Awareness. The difficulty level of this section was Moderate.