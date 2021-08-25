ICFRE Recruitment 2021: Apply 48 Conservator of Forest & Deputy Conservator of Forest Posts

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) recruits 48 candidates to fill their following jobs. So the candidates are requested to check the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) current job openings before applying to this recruitment. Here below we have listed the latest job openings in Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE).

ICFRE Recruitment 2021: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited applications for the Conservator of Forest and Deputy Conservator of Forest posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 10 October 2021.

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education has issued new job notice [No.32-20/2021-ICFRE] on 23 August 2021 for filling up the post of Conservator of Forest (CF) and Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) on deputation basis in ICFRE Dehradun and its institutes. There are 48 vacancies will be filled by ICFRE and post wise vacancy details are given below. Candidates who are seeking central govt jobs kindly submit the filled application form to given address on or before the last date. The last date for receipt of the application is 10 October 2021.

Important Date:

Start Date for Submission of Application form: 23 August 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application form: 10 October 2021

ICFRE Conservator of Forest & Deputy Conservator of Forest Details

Conservator of Forest : 28 Posts

: 28 Posts Deputy Conservator of Forest: 20 Posts

Eligibility Conservator of Forest & Deputy Conservator of Forest Job

Aspirants should be officers of IFS/ SFS in the prescribed level. Check Advertisement for educational qualification.

Selection Process: ICFRE selection will be based on Test/Interview.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to Apply

Go to official website icfre.org.

Click “Recruitments” find the advertisement “Notification for Invitation of Applications for filling up the post of Conservator of Forest (CF) and Deputy Conservator of Forest (CF) on deputation basis in Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun and its institutes”, click on the advertisement.

Notification will open read it and check Eligibility.

Download the application form then fill up the form correctly.

Send it to the given address before the last date ends.

