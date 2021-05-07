ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 for Scientific Support and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR- National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR NITM) Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) has invited applications for the posts of Contract Scientific Support - I , Information

Technology Support, Administrative Support – I and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 11 May 2021.

Notification Details for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. ICMR-NITM/COVID-19/07/2021

Date: 06.05.2021

Important Date:

Date of walk-in-interview: 11 May 2021

Contract Scientific Support - I : 11.05.2021 – 09.30 A.M.

Contract Information Technology Support : 11.05.2021 – 09.30 A.M.

Contract Administrative Support – I : 11.05.2021 – 09.30 A.M.

Contract Administrative Support – IV : 11.05.202 1 – 02.00 P.M.

Vacancy Details for for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Contract Scientific Support - I : 01

Contract Information Technology Support : 01

Contract Administrative Support – I : 01

Contract Administrative Support – IV : 02

Eligibility Criteria for for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Contract Scientific Support - I : 1st class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences (Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry and equivalent) from a recognized university with two years of work experience. OR 2nd Class Postgraduate Degree in above subjects with Ph.D. in relevant subject.

Contract Information Technology Support : Intermediate OR 12th pass. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Contract Administrative Support – I : Intermediate OR 12th pass. Typing Speed of 35 W.P.M in English or 10500 KDPH in English.

Contract Administrative Support – IV : High School (SSC / 10th ) or equivalent.

ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in for Interview / personal discussion at ICMR – National Institute of Traditional Medicine, Nehru Nagar, Belagavi – 590010 as per the schedule given in notification i.e. on 11 May 2021 along with their Biodata, self-attested photocopies and original of documents and supporting educational qualifications and desired experience for verification.