ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 for Scientific Support and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

: ICMR- National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) has invited applications for the posts of Contract Scientific Support - I and other posts on its official website.

Created On: May 7, 2021 09:08 IST
ICMR NITM Scientific Support Recruitment Notification
ICMR NITM Scientific Support Recruitment Notification

ICMR- National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR NITM) Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) has invited applications for the posts of Contract Scientific Support - I , Information
Technology Support, Administrative Support – I and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 11 May 2021. 

Notification Details for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Advt. No. ICMR-NITM/COVID-19/07/2021 
Date: 06.05.2021 
Important Date:
Date of walk-in-interview: 11 May 2021
Contract Scientific Support - I : 11.05.2021 – 09.30 A.M.
Contract Information Technology Support : 11.05.2021 – 09.30 A.M.
Contract Administrative Support – I : 11.05.2021 – 09.30 A.M.
Contract Administrative Support – IV : 11.05.202 1 – 02.00 P.M. 

Vacancy Details for for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification: 

Contract Scientific Support - I : 01
Contract Information Technology Support : 01
Contract Administrative Support – I : 01
Contract Administrative Support – IV : 02

Eligibility Criteria for for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Contract Scientific Support - I : 1st class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences (Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry and equivalent) from a recognized university with two years of work experience. OR 2nd Class Postgraduate Degree in above subjects with Ph.D. in relevant subject. 
Contract Information Technology Support : Intermediate OR 12th pass. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer. 
Contract Administrative Support – I : Intermediate OR 12th pass. Typing Speed of 35 W.P.M in English or 10500 KDPH in English. 
Contract Administrative Support – IV : High School (SSC / 10th ) or equivalent. 

ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NITM Recruitment 2021 Notification: 

Interested and eligible candidates  can  appear for walk-in for Interview / personal discussion at ICMR – National Institute of Traditional Medicine, Nehru Nagar, Belagavi – 590010 as per the schedule given in notification i.e. on 11 May 2021 along with their Biodata, self-attested photocopies and original of documents and supporting educational qualifications and desired experience for verification.

 

