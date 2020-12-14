ICMR NJILOMD Recruitment 2020 for Project Technician/Research Assistant Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply till Dec 24

ICMR-National Jalma Institute for Leprosy and Other Mycobacterial Diseases Jobs Notification: ICMR-National Institute for Leprosy and Other Mycobacterial Diseases (NJILOMD) has invited applications for the posts of Project Technician/Research Assistant and Others. The eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on 24 December 2020.

Important Dates for ICMR NJILOMD Recruitment Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 December 2020

Vacancy Details for ICMR NJILOMD Recruitment Jobs Notification:

Research Assistant/ Project assistant-05

Project Technician III- 03

Project Technician II- 02

Project Technician I- 01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NJILOMD Recruitment Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant/ Project assistant-Graduate in any Life Sciences as one of the subjects from a recognized University with three years work experience from a recognized Institution or Master’s degree in any Life Sciences as one of the subjects.

Project Technician III- 12th pass in any science subjects with two years diploma in MLT or PMW or Radiology / Radiography or related subject or 12th pass in science subjects and one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization or 12th pass in science subjects and two years field / laboratory experience or animal house keeping in Government recognized organization. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience

Project Technician II- High School or equivalent with five years experience in related field from a Government Institution or recognized Institute or Certificate of one year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade Certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a Government recognized Board. Intermediate with science subjects and B.Sc., shall be treated as equivalent to 2 and 3 years’ experience respectively.

Project Technician I- High School or equivalent with one year experience in related field from the Government institution. or 12th pass in science subjects Shall be treated as equivalent to 2years experience

Check the notification link for details of educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for ICMR NJILOMD Recruitment Jobs Notification:

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website- jalma-icmr.org.in/icmr.nic.in and send the same to the address mentioned in the notification on or before 24 December 2020.