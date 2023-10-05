ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) offers multiple Indian languages, as second language options, to candidates in 10th class. These languages are: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Khasi, Kokborok, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, or any other language of an Indian community approved by the Council. In this article, we have provided the complete overview of ICSE Class 10 Hindi board exam 2024, its question paper pattern, marking scheme for the 80 marks theory exam along with internal assessment evaluation details.
ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2024 Overview
Related:
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Official Website
|
www.cisce.org
|
Exam
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)
|
Class
|
10
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen-Paper Mode
|
Subject
|
Hindi
|
Medium
|
Hindi
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
|
Paper Name
|
Hindi
|
Theory paper
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Time allowed
|
3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)
|
Number of sections
|
2 (A and B)
Section A (Language): 40 marks
Section B (Prescribed Texts): 40 marks
|
Number of Questions to Attempt
|
Section A: 4
Section B: 4
|
Section A
|
Composition: 15 marks
Letter: 7 marks
Comprehension: 10 marks
Grammar: 8 marks
|
Section B
|
Structured and short answer questions
ICSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment
Two or three assignments of reasonable length/duration of which two should be written
assignments – one from the language and one from the literature component of the syllabus.
Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Hindi
|
Examiner
|
Marks
|
Subject Teacher
|
10
|
External Examiner
|
10
|
Total: 20 Marks
Suggested Assignments for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Hindi
Oral: Prepared speech/ declamation; impromptu speech/ debate/ discussion;
report/interview; elocution; role-play/general conversation on selected topics.
Creative Writing: Students are to write short compositions (approximately 300 to 400 words each), the stimuli being:
(i) a piece of recorded music;
(ii) a recorded series of sounds;
(iii) a picture/photograph;
(iv) an opening sentence or phrase;
(v) a newspaper/magazine clipping or report;
One piece of factual writing which should be informative or argumentative; one piece of expressive writing which is descriptive and imaginative; preparation of film/book review.