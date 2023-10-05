Explainer

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Pattern 2024: Get here ICSE Class 10 Hindi marking scheme and board exam 2024 question paper pattern along with the direct link to all the important study material and resources.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) offers multiple Indian languages, as second language options, to candidates in 10th class. These languages are: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Khasi,  Kokborok, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, or any other language of an Indian community approved by the Council. In this article, we have provided the complete overview of ICSE Class 10 Hindi board exam 2024, its question paper pattern, marking scheme for the 80 marks theory exam along with internal assessment evaluation details.

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2024 Overview

Specifics

Details

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 

Official Website

www.cisce.org

Exam

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)

Class 

10

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen-Paper Mode

Subject

Hindi 

Medium

Hindi

Time Duration

3 Hours

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Total Marks

100

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name

Hindi 

Theory paper

80

Internal Assessment

20

Time allowed

3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)

Number of sections

2 (A and B)

Section A (Language): 40 marks

Section B (Prescribed Texts): 40 marks

Number of Questions to Attempt

Section A: 4

Section B: 4

Section A 

Composition: 15 marks

Letter: 7 marks

Comprehension: 10 marks

Grammar: 8 marks

Section B

Structured and short answer questions

 

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment

Two or three assignments of reasonable length/duration of which two should be written

assignments – one from the language and one from the literature component of the syllabus.

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Hindi

Examiner

Marks

Subject Teacher

10

External Examiner

10

Total: 20 Marks

Suggested Assignments for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Hindi

Oral: Prepared speech/ declamation; impromptu speech/ debate/ discussion;

report/interview; elocution; role-play/general conversation on selected topics.

Creative Writing: Students are to write short compositions (approximately 300 to 400 words each), the stimuli being: 

(i) a piece of recorded music;

(ii) a recorded series of sounds;

(iii) a picture/photograph;

(iv) an opening sentence or phrase;

(v) a newspaper/magazine clipping or report;

One piece of factual writing which should be informative or argumentative; one piece of expressive writing which is descriptive and imaginative; preparation of film/book review.

Important ICSE Class 10 Hindi Study Material

