ICSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023 and Answer Key PDF Download Here

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023 Question Paper and Answer Key PDF: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination is conducting the ICSE examinations 2022-23 and today the ICSE students appeared for their Hindi Language from 11 AM to 2 PM. Students were given 15 minutes to go through the question paper before they started writing. Check ICSE Hindi 2023 Paper Analysis, question paper and the official answer key below.

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights

Board CISCE (ICSE) Subject Hindi Exam Date 27 March, 2023 Marking Scheme Status Not Released Official Website cbse.gov.in

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023

ICSE 10th Class Hindi Board Exam Question Paper Preview

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Hindi Exam

The ICSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2023 was for 80 marks

The paper started at 11 AM

The time given was 3 hours

15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper

The question was to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m

There were two sections: A and B

All questions from Section A were compulsory

From Section B, students had to attempt any four questions

ICSE Class 10 Hindi 2023 Answer Key

Question 3



All these questions from the unseem passage are for 2 marks each:

i) मोर और कोयल इसलिए उदास थे क्योंकि वे भी टेलीविजन के कलाकारों की तरह मधुर गीत गाते और सुंदर नृत्य करते थे परंतु उन्हें कोई पुरस्कार नहीं मिला था।

ii) जंगल के राजा ने मोर और कोयल की उदासी का कारण पता लगाने के लिए एक जांच आयोग बिठाया गया जिसका प्रमुख एक कौवे को बनाया गया।

iii) कौवे ने अपना उदाहरण यह कहकर दिया की उनके सभी गुणों को अनदेखा करके लोग उनका निरादर करते है जबकि वे गंदगी साफ करते हैं, भाईचारा रखते हैं, और फल की इच्छा किए बिना ही अपना कार्य करते हैं।

iv) कौवे की बात को मोर और कोयल ने समझा और काले बादल तले झूम झूम कर नाचने और गाने लगे।

v) जहां एक तरफ मोर का पंख भगवान श्री कृष्ण अपने सिर पर लगाते हैं वहीं कोयल बसंत तथा आमों के आने की खबर लाती है। यही मोर और कोयल के पुरस्कार थे।

Question 4

i) Answer: Option c

ii) Answer: Option c

iii) Answer: Option d

iv) Answer: Option a

v) Answer: Option c

vi) Answer: Option b

vii) Answer: Option b

viii) Answer: Option c

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

