ICSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: Question Paper PDF, Answer Key, Exam Review, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: ICSE Board students appeared for their Hindi board exam today. Find out here what the students and experts felt about the ICSE Class 10 Hindi board exam 2023 question paper and overall experience.

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Language Exam Paper Analysis 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination is conducting the ICSE examinations 2022-23 and today the ICSE students appeared for their Hindi Language from 11 AM to 2 PM. Students were given 15 minutes to go through the question paper before they started writing. Check ICSE Hindi 2023 Paper Analysis, question paper and the official answer key below.

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website Cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject Hindi Date March 27, 2023 Time Duration 3 hours Time 11 AM to 2 PM Difficulty level Easy, Lengthy

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Review 2023

Both the students and the subject experts agreed that the questions were based on the prescribed syllabus yet, felt lengthy. Most of the students felt that the question paper was not difficult as such in any specific area. Although there were some students who felt that a few grammar questions were more difficult.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Hindi Exam

The ICSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2023 was for 80 marks.

The paper started at 11 AM.

The time given was 3 hours.

15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.

The question was to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.

There were two sections: A and B

All questions from Section A were compulsory.

From Section B, students had to attempt any four questions

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

