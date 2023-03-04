ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE History and Civics Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published the previous year papers for the benefit of students in the 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam session. One of the main examinations, especially for humanities subjects is History and Civics. The paper is part of the History, Civics and Geography subject (Code: 50). History and Civics is no walk in the park as the ICSE board is arguably the toughest and most rigorous education bodies in India. However, History and Civics won’t be much difficult for students with a keen interest in the subject and good memory retention. Others can also improve their odds of succeeding in the ICSE class 10 History and Civics paper by solving previous year questions. There’s a high chance you come across a question repeated in the earlier exams. Analysing sample papers also gives a sense of the difficulty and type of questions you expect to face in the final exams. It also boosts confidence, relieves stress and provides some much-need practice and last-minute revision. Check here the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics question paper from 2017 to 2020 in PDF format.

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 History and Civics paper consists of 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions will be of both MCQ and descriptive nature.

History and Civics paper contains two Parts.

Part I is compulsory for all students to attempt. Part II contains two sections A & B, out of which five questions have to be answered.

Internal choices will be provided only in Part II.

15 minutes of reading time will be given before the exam and writing answers won’t be allowed during this period.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam from 2017 to 2020 below.

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

Important Resources for ICSE Class 10:-