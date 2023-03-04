ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10 and Important Questions For Last Minute Revision

ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams for the 2023 exam session. The ICSE exams for class 10th began on February 27. The next papers will be of History and Civics. It is a key component of the (H.C.G) History, Civics and Geography subject (Code: 50) in ICSE Class 10 and one of the most scoring subjects. History and Civics are highly descriptive in nature and won’t be difficult for students with above-average memorisation skills or a keen interest in the subject. Even though ICSE board history and civics paper is unlike other school boards due to the vast syllabus and more difficulty, students who practice will perform better. One good way to increase your chances of acing the subject is by solving ICSE History and Civics specimen paper. We also have important questions for you to take a look at and learn about exam patterns and marks distribution. Doing so will be beneficial for your last-minute revision. Check here the ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper Class 10 and download the pdf.

Related: ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Previous Year Question Papers

Related: ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 Released

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Specimen Paper 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 History and Civics paper carries 80 marks and a duration of two hours. The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.

15 minutes of reading time will be allocated before the paper. Writing answers will be forbidden during this period.

The ICSE Class 10th History and Civics exam will have two parts: I & II.

All questions from Part I are compulsory, while students are allowed to attempt any five questions of their choice from Sections A and B of Part II.

Related: ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Syllabus 2023

Read the 2023 ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper for class 10 in pdf format here. The download link is attached towards the end of the article.

You can view and download the entire ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Specimen Paper 2023 below.

ICSE Class 12 History and Civics Important Questions

Long Answer Questions

Question 1: Discuss the contribution of the following as pioneers of Early Nationalism?

(a) Dadabhai Naoroji

(b) Gopal Krishna Gokhale

(c) Surendranath Banerjee

Answer:

(a) Dadabhai Naoroji:

i) He was known as ‘The Grand Old Man of India’ or ‘India’s Unofficial Ambassador to England.

ii) He established East India Association with the sole aim of putting across the Indian point of view before the British Public.

(iii) Through his work ‘Theory of Economic Drain he exposed economic exploitation of India by British.

(iv) The credit for demanding SWARAJ from the Congress platform for the first time goes to Dadabhai Naoroji

v) He became the first ever Indian/Asian member of the British Parliament.

(b) Gopal Krishna Gokhale :

(i) He was known as ‘The Political Guru of Gandhi’. He was avoided the title of C.I.E. Companion of Indian Empire.

(ii) He became the member of Imperial Legislative Council in 1902. He pleaded in the ILC for reduction in salt duty, toll tax, abolition

of excise duty on cotton goods.

(iii) In 1905, he established the ‘Servants of the India Society’. The main aim was to train the Indians to devote their lives to the cause

of the country. (iv) He played an important role in the formulation of the constitutional reforms known as Minto-Morley Reforms.

(v) He edited ‘Poona Sarvajanik Sabha’ a quarterly journal

(c) Surendranath Banerjee :

(i) He was known as ‘The Indian Burke’, The Indian Gladstone’ and ‘Father of Nationalist movement in India.

(ii) He was the first Indian to pass the Indian Civil Service examination

(iii To fight against British policies he founded the Indian Association.

(iv) He started the Indian National Conference in 1883 for all kinds of political problems. This organisation was later merged with

Indian National Congress.

(v) He was the editor of ‘The Bengalee and wrote ‘The Nation in making”.

(vi) He opposed the partition of Bengal and supported swadeshi movement and the boycott of foreign goods.

Question 2: After 1858, various factors led to the rise of Indian nationalism. In this context describe the impact of the following :

(i) Economic exploitation of India

(a) Peasants

(b) Artisans and Craftsmen

(c) Working Class

(d) Educated Class

(ii) Role of Press

Answer:

(i) The aim of British policies in India was to promote their own interest at the cost of welfare of Indians. The economic

discontent of various sections of the society was as follows :

(2) The peasants were the main victims of British colonial policies.

The government took away a large part of their produce in the form of land revenues and exorbitant taxes which led them into the

clutches of landlords and moneylenders.

(b) The artisans and craftsmen were devoid of their livelihood as East India Company used its political powers to destroy Indian

handicrafts and industry. India became a source of raw materials for industries of Britain and a market for its finished goods.

(c) The industrial working class was exploited by factory owners, who were generally Englishmen.

(d) The educated unemployed Indian youth had to face high competition for few available jobs in the government administration and

chances of promotions thereby were bleak. British capitalism had kept India economically backward. Hence the economic distress

of Indians had created a powerful stimulus for the spirit of nationalism.

(ii) Role of Press : The newspapers played a significant role in developing a strong national sentiment among the Indians. It did so in

the following manner:

(i) It was through the press that the message of patriotism and modern liberal ideals of liberty, freedom, equality, home rule and

independence, spread among the people.

(ii) The press carried on daily criticism of the unjust policies of the British Government in India and exposed the true nature of British

rule in India.

(iii) It made possible the exchange of views among different social groups from different parts of the country and organising

political movements.

(iv) It made Indians aware of what was happening in the world. This awareness helped them to understand the political and social

development of the outside world and shape their own policies and programmes.



Question 3: The First War of Independence of 1857, was the culmination of people's dissatisfaction with the British rule. In this context enumerate the following causes.

(a) Economic causes.

(b) Military causes.

(c) Political causes.

Answer:

(a) Economic causes

(i) An Act was passed in 1720 which prohibited the se of Indian silk and calicoes in England. This was done to reduce the popularity of Indian textile products in England

(ii) Heavy duties on Indian products in England were imposed whereas British products were imported in India without any duties.

(iii) The Industrial Revolution gave a final blow to the Indian industries which were mostly cottage industries as British could afford to sell their goods at cheaper rates.

(iv) The trade and commerce of the country were monopolized by the East India Company.

(v) Thus the art of spinning and weaving which gave employment to thousands of artisans became extinct. Manufacturing towns like Surat, Dhaka, Murshidabad were left helpless.

(vi) Exorbitant land revenues and taxes impoverished the farmers. They lost their lands to money-lenders out of indebtedness.

(b) Military Causes :

(i) The Indian soldiers were given low salaries, they were paid eight times lesser as compared to their British counterparts.

(ii) The Indian soldiers could not rise to a rank higher than that of a Subedar.

(iii) The Indian soldiers were considered inferior and were ill treated.

(iv) The General Services Enlistment Act 1856 provided that all recruits to the Bengal Army should be ready for service anywhere.

This Act caused great alarm in the minds of the Hindu soldiers, as to travel across the sea was forbidden as per Hindu religious

beliefs.

(v) The affair of greased cartridges forced the soldiers to revolt against the British. The rumour of cartridges smeared with cow and

pig fat led to rebellion amongst the orthodox Indian sepoys of British army.

(c) Political Causes :

(i) Lord Dalhousie's policy of annexation and the Doctrine of Lapse made the Indian rulers angry and insecure. The prominent states

which fell victim to the Doctrine were : Satara, Jhansi and Nagpur.

(ii) Lord Canning declared that Bahadur Shah's successor would not be allowed to use the imperial title .. the King’

(iii) Lord Dalhousie stopped the pension of Nana Saheb.

(iv) The kingdom of Awadh was annexed in 1856 on the grounds of alleged misrule.

Short Answer Questions

Question 1: What is meant by the ‘Doctrine of Lapse’? Who introduced it?

Ans. Doctrine of Lapse was a policy of annexation of Indian states followed by Lord Dalhousie. The Doctrine meant that when the

ruler of a dependent state died without a natural heir, the state was passed on to the East India Company. The heirs adopted without

the consent of the company, could inherit only the private property of the deceased ruler and not his territory which would come

under the Company's rule.

Question 2: Name any two states that fell victim to the Doctrine of Lapse.

Ans. Satara and Jhansi. Other states annexed under the policy were Sambalpur, Nagpur, Udaipur and Jaitpur.

Question 3: What was Nana Saheb's grievance against the British?

Ans. The British had refused to recognise him as the legitimate heir to the throne of Peshwa BajiRao II, because he was his adopted

son and hence refused pension to him. He was forced to live at Kanpur far away from his seat at Poona.

Question 4: Under what pretext was Awadh annexed by the British?

Ans. Awadh was annexed to the Company's dominions on the grounds that it was not being managed properly. On the pretext of

alleged misrule Awadh was annexed on February 13, 1856.

Question 5: Why was the War of 1857 hailed as the First War of National Independence?

Ans. The Revolt of 1857 was considered as the First War of National Independence because this was the first revolt in which kings,

soldiers, peasants and other common people, both the Hindus and the Muslims were inspired by the antiforeign feeling.

Question 6: Who is the chief executive of our state ?

Ans. The Indian Union Executive consists of the President, the Vice President and the Council of Ministers headed by the Prime

Minister. The President of India is the Chief Executive. He is the Constitutional Head of the Republic.

Question 7: State the qualifications for the election of the president ?

Ans. In order to qualify as a candidate for the Presidential election, a person

(i) must be a citizen of India,

(ii) must have completed 35 years of age,

(iii) must be qualified for election as a member of the Lok Sabha.

(iv) He must not hold any office of profit under the Centre or a State Government.

Question 8: Mention the three phases of Indian national movement?

Ans. Three phases of National Movement

(i) The Early Nationalists phase (1885 - 1907)

- aimed at gaining more concessions for Indians.

- adopted constitutional methods like petitions and praying

(ii) The Assertives phase (1907 — 1916)

- aimed at socio economic and national progress.

- extremist measures, Swadeshi, Swaraj, National Education and Boycott.

(iil) The Gandhian phase (1915 — 1947)

- aimed at complete independence.

- Methods included — nonviolence, satyagraha.

Question 9: State the main objectives of Early Nationalists.

Ans. The main objective of the early nationalists was to achieve self government within the British Empire. Hence they asked for constitutional and other reforms within the frame work of the British rule. Their aim was to achieve ‘Home Rule’ through larger share in the government and educating people to arouse political consciousness.

Question 10: Who were the main Early Nationalist leaders?

Ans. Main Early Nationalists leaders :

(i) Wyomeshchandra Banerjee

(ii) Pherozeshah Mehta

(iil) Surendranath Banerjee

(iv) Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Question 11: Who were the Early Nationalists?

Ans. In its initial years the Congress was led by a group of leaders known as the Early Nationalists. The members of this group were drawn from the educated middle class consisting of professionals like lawyers, barristers, teachers and officials, who drew inspiration from western liberal and radical thought. Many of them were educated in England and felt that the British intended to be just to Indians but they were unaware of the true state of affairs in India.

Check all the latest Specimen Papers of ICSE Class 10 below.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023

Also Read: ICSE Syllabus 2023