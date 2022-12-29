ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 10th History And Civics Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Syllabus 2023: History and Civics is a core paper of the H.C.G (History, Civics and Geography) subject in ICSE Class 10 and comprises a lengthy but intriguing syllabus. Check here the ICSE Class 10th History and Civics syllabus for the 2022-23 exam session along with the exam pattern and internal assessment details.

ICSE Class 10th History And Civics Syllabus 2023: The ICSE History and Civics paper is part of the humanities division in ICSE Class 10. History and Civics is a core part of the (H.C.G) History, Civics and Geography subject (Code: 50). The History and Civics paper is vast, covering various defining events in Indian and world history along with the workings of the political system. The ICSE board exams 2023 are on the horizon. Take a look at the ICSE Class 10 History & Civics syllabus to make sure you haven't missed out on any topics. Read and download the latest and revised ICSE Board Class 10 History and Civics syllabus 2023 pdf here.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 Released: Check the complete exam date sheet and guideline here

ICSE Board Class 10 History And Civics Syllabus

The ICSE class 10 History and Civics paper carries 80 marks, and the duration of the final exam will be two hours. There will also be a separate internal assessment of 20 marks. Students will have to prepare a detailed project/ assignment.

SECTION A: CIVICS

The Union Legislature

Definition of a federal setup.

(i) Lok Sabha - term, composition, qualifications for membership. Parliamentary procedures: a brief idea of sessions, quorum, question hour, adjournment and no-confidence motion. Speaker – election and any four functions.

(ii) Rajya Sabha – composition, qualifications for membership, election, term, Presiding Officer.

Powers and functions of Union Parliament – (legislative, financial, amendment of the Constitution, control over executive). Exclusive powers of the two Houses.

The Union Executive

(a) The President:

Qualifications for election, composition of Electoral College, reason for indirect election, term of office, procedure for impeachment.

Powers: executive, legislative, discretionary and emergency (only the three types of emergencies and circumstances leading to proclamation of these emergencies).

(b) The Vice-President:

Qualifications for election, term of office and powers.

(c) Prime Minister and Council of Ministers: Appointment, formation of Council of Ministers, three categories of the Council of Ministers, tenure, functions - policy making, administrative and legislative. Position and powers of the Prime Minister (with reference to the President, the Cabinet, the Parliament and role as the Leader of the Nation),

Collective and individual responsibility of the members of the Cabinet. Distinction between the Council of Ministers and the Cabinet.

The Judiciary

(a) The Supreme Court:

Composition, qualifications of judges, appointment, independence of judiciary from the control of executive and legislature; Jurisdiction and functions: Original, Appellate, Advisory, Revisory, Judicial Review and Court of Record. Enforcement of Fundamental Rights and Writs.

(b) The High Courts:

Composition, qualifications of judges, appointment; Jurisdiction and functions: Original and Appellate.

(c) Subordinate Courts:

Distinction between Court of the District Judge and Sessions Court.

Lok Adalats: meaning and advantages.

SECTION B: HISTORY

The Indian National Movement (1857 - 1917)

(a) The First War of Independence, 1857

Only the causes (political, socio-religious, economic and military) and consequences (only end of the Company’s Rule and changes introduced in administration). The events, however, need to be mentioned in order to maintain continuity and for a more comprehensive understanding.

(b) Factors leading to the growth of Nationalism – repressive policies of Lord Lytton and Ilbert Bill Controversy, socio-religious reform movements (any two contributions of Raja Rammohan Roy and Jyotiba Phule) and role of the Press.

Foundation of the Indian National Congress - The year of formation and its founder - the first two sessions and their Presidents should be mentioned. Immediate objectives of the Indian National Congress.

(c) First Phase of the Indian National Movement (1885-1907) - methods of struggle of the Early Nationalists. Any two contributions of Dadabhai Naoroji, Surendranath Banerjee and Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

Second Phase of the Indian National Movement (1905-1916) - Brief mention of the causes of the Partition of Bengal – Lord Curzon’s view and the view of the Nationalists. Objectives and methods of struggle of the Assertive Nationalists. Any two contributions of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and Lala Lajpat Rai. The difference between the objectives and methods of the Assertive and early Nationalists.

The Muslim League: Year of formation, the first session and the name of the President. The objectives of the Muslim League.

Brief mention of the significance of the Lucknow Pact - 1916.

Mass Phase of the National Movement (1915-1947)

(a) Mahatma Gandhi - Non-Cooperation Movement : causes (Khilafat Movement, Rowlatt Act, Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy), programme and suspension – Chauri Chaura incident and impact of the Movement; the Civil Disobedience Movement: causes (reaction to the Simon Commission, Declaration of Poorna Swaraj at the Lahore Session of 1929), Dandi March, programme and impact of the Movement, Gandhi-Irwin Pact and the Second Round Table Conference; the Quit India Movement: causes (failure of the Cripps Mission, Japanese threat), Quit India Resolution and the significance of the Movement.

(b) Forward Bloc (objectives) and INA (the name of the founder, objectives and any two achievements), Contributions of Subhas Chandra Bose.

(c) Independence and Partition of India –Mountbatten Plan (clauses and its acceptance); and the Indian Independence Act of 1947 (clauses only).

The Contemporary World

(a) The First World War

Causes (Nationalism and Imperialism, division of Europe and Sarajevo crisis) and Results (Treaty of Versailles, objectives of the League of Nations).

(b) Rise of Dictatorships

Causes for the rise of Fascism in Italy and the rise of Nazism in Germany. Similarities between Mussolini’s Fascist and Hitler’s Nazi ideologies.

(c) The Second World War

Causes (Dissatisfaction with the Treaty of Versailles, Rise of Fascism and Nazism, Japanese invasion of China, failure of League of Nations and Hitler’s invasion of Poland). Consequences (brief mention of defeat of Axis Powers, formation of the United Nations and Cold War between the two power blocs).

(d) United Nations

(i) The objectives of the U.N.

The composition and any four functions of the General Assembly, the Security Council, and the International Court of Justice.

(ii) Major agencies of the United Nations: UNICEF, WHO and UNESCO - any four functions only.

(e) Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)

Brief meaning; objectives; Names of the architects of NAM (Nehru, Nasser and Tito).

Download and read the ICSE Class 10th History and Civics Syllabus 2022-23 below

The ICSE class 10 board exams are fast approaching and the datesheet has also been released. Now is the time to start attempting mock tests. It boosts confidence and gives students an idea of what and what not to do in the final exams. Check the ICSE Class 10 mock tests here.