ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 10th Geography Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2023: Geography is a core paper of the H.C.G (History, Civics and Geography) subject in ICSE Class 10 and comprises a lengthy syllabus. Check here the ICSE Class 10th Geography syllabus for the 2022-23 exam session along with the exam pattern and internal assessment details.

ICSE Class 10th Geography Syllabus 2023: Geography falls under the humanities division in ICSE Class 10. Geography is a core paper of the History, Civics and Geography (H.C.G) subject (Code: 50). The Geography paper is comparatively easier than the science subjects but still requires a lot of memorising. However, it’s a fascinating subject and a favourite of students even though it has a large syllabus. The ICSE board exams 2023 are fast approaching take a look at the ICSE Class 10 Geography syllabus to make sure you haven't missed out on any topics. Read and download the ICSE Board Class 10 Geography Exam 2023 in PDF here.

ICSE Board Class 10 Geography Syllabus

The ICSE class 10 Geography paper will carry 80 marks, and the duration will be two hours. There will also be a separate internal assessment of 20 marks. Students will have to prepare a detailed project report and/or assignments.

Candidates will be expected to make the fullest use of sketches, diagrams, graphs and charts in their answers. Questions set may require answers involving the interpretation of photographs of geographical interest.

PART – I

MAP WORK

Interpretation of Topographical Maps

(a) Locating features with the help of a four-figure grid reference.

(b) Definition of contour and contour interval. Identification of landforms marked by contours (steep slope, gentle slope, hill), triangulated height, spot height, benchmark, relative height/ depth.

(c) Interpretation of colour tints and conventional symbols used on a topographical survey of India map.

(d) Identification and definition of types of scale given on the map.

Measuring direct distance and calculating area using the scale given therein.

(e) Marking directions between different locations, using eight cardinal points.

(f) Identify: Site of prominent villages and/or towns, types of land use / land cover and means of communication with the help of the index given at the bottom of the sheet.

(g) Identification of drainage (direction of flow, left bank and right bank) and patterns (Dendritic, Trellis, and Radial); nature of streams. Settlement patterns (Scattered and Compact).

(h) Identification of natural and man-made features.

Map of India

On an outline map of India, candidates will be required to locate, mark and name the following:

Mountains, Peaks and Plateaus: Himalayas, Karakoram, Aravali, Vindhyas, Satpura, Western and Eastern Ghats, Nilgiris, Mount Godwin Austin (K2), Mount Kanchenjunga. Deccan Plateau, Chota Nagpur Plateau.

Plains: Gangetic Plains and Coastal plains – (Konkan, Malabar, Coromandel, Northern Circars).

Desert: Thar (The Great Indian Desert)

Rivers: Indus, Jhelum, Satluj, Ganga, Yamuna, Kosi, Chambal, Betwa, Damodar, Brahmaputra, Narmada, Tapti, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Cauveri, Tungabhadra.

Water Bodies: Gulf of Kutch, Gulf of Khambhat, Andaman Sea, Chilka Lake, Wular Lake.

Passes: Karakoram, Nathu-La Passes.

Latitude and Longitudes: Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (82° 30’E).

Direction of Winds: Southwest Monsoons (Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal Branches), Northeast Monsoons.

Distribution of Minerals: Oil - Mumbai High (Offshore Oil Field); Iron – Singhbhum, Coal – Jharia.

Soil Distribution – Alluvial, Black and Red Soil.

Cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Prayagraj/ Allahabad.

Population - Distribution of Population (Dense and sparse).

PART - II

GEOGRAPHY OF INDIA

Climate

Distribution of Temperature, Rainfall, winds in Summer and Winter and factors affecting the climate of the area. Monsoon and its mechanism. Seasons: March to May – Summer; June to September – Monsoon; October to November - Retreating Monsoon. December to February – Winter.

Soil Resources

Types of soil (alluvial, black, red and laterite) distribution, composition and characteristics such as colour, texture, minerals and crops associated.

Soil Erosion – causes, prevention and conservation.

Natural Vegetation

Importance of forests.

Types of vegetation (tropical evergreen, tropical deciduous, tropical desert, littoral and mountain), distribution and correlation with their environment.

Forest conservation.

Water Resources

Sources (Surface water and ground water).

Need for conservation and conservation practices (Rainwater harvesting and its importance).

Irrigation: Importance and methods.

Mineral and Energy Resources

Iron ore, Manganese, Copper – uses and their distribution.

Conventional Sources: Coal, Petroleum, Natural gas (distribution, advantages and disadvantages).

Hydel power (Bhakra Nangal Dam and Hirakud).

Non-conventional Sources: Solar, wind, nuclear and biogas (important areas and advantages).

Agriculture

Indian Agriculture – importance, problems and reforms.

Types of farming in India: subsistence and commercial: intensive, extensive, plantation and mixed.

Agricultural seasons (rabi, kharif, zayad).

Climatic conditions, soil requirements, methods of cultivation, processing and distribution of the following crops:

- rice, wheat and pulses.

- sugarcane, oilseeds (groundnut and, mustard).

- cotton, jute, and tea.

Manufacturing Industries

Importance and classification

Agro based Industry - Sugar, Textile (Cotton and Silk).

Mineral based Industry – Iron & Steel (TATA STEEL Rourkela) Petro Chemical and Electronics.

Transport

Importance and Modes – Roadways, Railways, Airways and Waterways – Advantages and disadvantages.

Waste Management

Need for waste management.

Methods of safe disposal - segregation, dumping and composting.

Need and methods for reducing, reusing and recycling waste.

