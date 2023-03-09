ICSE Class 10 Geography Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE Geography Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the previous year question papers for students enrolled in the 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam session. One of the main examinations, particularly for humanities subjects is Geography. The paper is part of the History, Civics and Geography course (Code: 50) in ICSE Class 10. Geography is scoring and easy compared to other ICSE subjects, but students shouldn’t take it lightly as it’s a silly mistake-prone subject as well. However, Geography won’t be much difficult for students with an interest in the world, ecology and environment. Improve your presentation skills and memory as well, and Geography will become a walk in the park. One great way of acing the ICSE class 10 Geography paper is by solving previous year's questions. There’s a big chance you find a repeated question in the exams. Analysing sample papers also gives an idea of the difficulty level and type of questions you expect to face in the final exams. It also improves confidence, relieves anxiety and provides some much-needed practice and last-minute revision. Check here the ICSE Class 10 Geography question paper from 2017 to 2020 in PDF format.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Geography paper consists of 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions will be objective, short answer and long answer type.

Geography paper will contain two Parts: I and II.

Part I of 30 Marks is compulsory for all students to attempt. Five questions from Part II of 50 Marks will have to be chosen.

Internal choices will be provided only in Part II.

15 minutes will be given before the exam for reading the question paper and writing answers won’t be allowed during this time.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam from 2017 to 2020 below.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

