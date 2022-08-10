ICSIL Recruitment 2022 for 100 Sales Person Posts, 12th Passed Apply @icsil.in

ICSIL Recruitment 2022: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Sales Person in Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). Candidates who are 12th passed and have basic computer knowledge of computer can apply for ICSIL Sales Person Recruitment 2022 on ICSIL’s website www.icsil.in.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 770 per day. A total of 100 candidates will be hired for the said posts.

Important Dates

Start of online submission of Applications: 09 August 2022 from 12 PM

Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 10 August 2022

ICSIL Sales Persons Vacancy Details

Sales Person - 100 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ICSILSales Persons Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th Pass

The candidate should have basic computer knowledge and should be presentable.

Selection Process for ICSIL Sales Person Recruitment 2022

The shortlisting of candidates for the panel will be based on scrutiny of documents of their age, qualification, experience etc. as applicable and as found eligible as per prescribed criteria and subsequent interaction of candidates by the department.

How to Apply for ICSIL Sales Person Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on official website of ICSIL i.e. icsil.in on 09 and 10 August 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-

The details of the candidate in the application form submitted at walk-in-document verification must be the same as mentioned in the Class 10th Certificate and PAN Card and Aadhar Card. In case the candidate has changed his/her name subsequent to Class 10th, the evidence to that effect should be furnished at the time of walk-in-interaction/document verification/further screening.