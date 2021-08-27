IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 Released @idbibank.in: Check Download Link, Exam on 05 September

IDBI Bank is conducting online exam on 05 September 2021 for the post of Executive. Candidates can download IDBI Admit Card From idbibank.in or through this article.

IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021: IDBI Bank has released the admit card link of online exam for the post of Executive on its website. All candidates who are appearing in IDBI Executive Exam on 05 September 2021 can download IDBI Admit Card through IBPS Link, once the admit card is available from the official website - by using their registration number and password, once the IDBI Executive Admit Card Link is activated.

IDBI Admit Card Executive Download Link

The candidates would not be allowed to sit in the online test without the online call letter

The bank is also organising Pre Examination Training (PET) through online mode from 26 August 2021 to 31 August 2021.

IDBI Executive Exam Pattern

No of Questions - There will be 150 questions in three sections: Reasoning - 50 Questions Working English Language - 50 Questions Quantitative Aptitude - 50 Questions Marks - Each section carries 50 marks Time of the exam - 1 hour and 30 minute.s Wrong Answer - For each question for which a wrong answer has been 10 | P a g e given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question

IDBI Executive Exam Centre

The online test for the post of Executive would be held at the following centers i.e. Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi- NCR, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Greater Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Greater Mumbai/Thane, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam etc

Candidates who qualify in the online exam will be called for document verification and pre-recruitment medical test.

IDBI Bank had invited online applications from eligible suitable applicants for the post of Executive for filling up 920 vacancies at its different Branches and Offices from August 04, 2021 to August 18, 2021.

How to Download IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of IDBI - idbibank.in

Open 'Career' Section and go to 'Current Openings'

Click on 'Call Letter for Online Examination' given under '(B) Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract - 2021-22'

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to login into your account

Download IDBI Call Letter