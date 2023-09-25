IES Full Form: What IES Stands For? Check All Details Here

IES full form: IES stands for Indian Engineering Services. It is often referred to as the Engineering Services Examination (ESE). Officers in the Indian Engineering Services (IES Full Form) are class-1 officers who serve for the Indian government. The Engineering Services Examination (ESE), commonly known as the Indian Engineering Service, is a set of services that help fulfil the government of India's technical and managerial obligations in the field of engineering. The Union government appoints IES officers based on the recommendations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

IES full form: The full form of IES is Indian Engineering Services. The UPSC administers the Engineering Services Exam (ESE), a national level exam, to choose candidates for Indian Engineering Services in various government sectors including as power, telecommunications, public works, railways, and more. The chosen individuals are designated as class 1 officers who serve as engineers for the government of India.

It is a written exam consisting of two parts(Prelims and Mains) followed by an interview. It takes place once a year. To pass this exam, students must pass all three stages.The President of India appoints IES officers based on recommendations from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It is regarded as one of the most difficult exams in India as there are thousands of candidates competing.

What is the Full Form of IES?

The full name of IES is Indian Engineering Services. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) administers the IES examination, often known as the Engineering Services Examination (ESE). It is a gateway for engineering professionals to be recruited by many government departments and organisations. Candidates who are selected for the examination are recognised as Group A officers and serve as engineers for the government of India.

Given below is an overview of the IES examination:

Particulars Details IES Indian Engineering Service ESE Engineering Services Examination Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mode of Exam Offline Age limit 21 to 30 years Exam Level National Stages 3 Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Papers Prelims-2 Mains-2 Total Marks Prelims- 500 Mains- 600 Interview- 200 Official website www.upsc.gov.in

What is the eligibility for UPSC IES exam?

There are some eligibility requirements that the candidate must meet before appearing for the examination. Candidates should therefore examine the eligibility conditions before applying for ESE. For your convenience, a summary of IES are listed here:

Particulars Criteria Nationality Indian Age limit 21-30 years old Educational qualification B. Tech degree from a recognised institute Number of attempts General category: 6 attempts

Reserved categories: 9 attempts

What are the roles and responsibilities of an IES officer?

The IES are assigned as an Assistant Executive Engineer or Assistant Director after being chosen.

They are promoted to executive engineer, director, or work manager after 3 to 4 years of expertise in this profession. After 8 years of service, they are promoted to deputy general managers or joint directors.

With over 13 years of experience, they are qualified to be promoted to joint general manager or level 2 chief engineer.

After 20 years of service, an IES can advance to the position of chief engineer or additional general manager.

After 30 years of service to the Indian government, they can advance to the position of senior general manager or engineer-in-chief.

The best performance of IES officials with 34 years of service allows them to become chairman or managing director of a governmental organisation.

What is the selection process for the IES exam?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) supervises the selection process for Indian Engineering Services. The procedure is divided into three stages:

Preliminary Exam

Main Exam

Interview

What is the salary range of an IES officer?

According to UPSC IES salary, the allowances provided vary based on the Officer's employment location. At the time of recruiting, the candidate's base salary will range from INR 15,600 to INR 39,100.

Given below is the salary range for IES officials:

IES Salary IES Pay Scale Grade Pay Junior Level ₹ 15,600-39,100 5400 IES Senior Scale ₹ 15,600-39,100 6600 IES Junior Administrative Grade ₹ 15,600-39,100 7600 Selection Grade Scale (Chief Engineer L2/Joint GM) ₹ 37,400-67,000 8700 Super Timegrade (Chief Engineer/Additional GM) ₹ 37,400-67,000 8700 Cabinet Secretary Grade ₹ 90,000 NA

Also read other full forms article: