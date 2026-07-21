IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 200 Posts - Apply Online at igcar.gov.in

IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, has released a notification for ITI Trade Recruitment 2026, under advertisement no. IGCAR/03/2026. There is a total of 200 vacancies across 18 trades, including Fitter, Turner, Electrician, and Welder. Interested candidates can apply online from 20 July 2026 to 19 August 2026 through the official website of IGCAR, igcar.gov.in. Those who have an ITI certificate and are aged between 18 and 24 years can apply. Selection will be based on ITI marks, with no written exam. This article covers complete eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other details about IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026

IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online link

IGCAR has started the online registration process for ITI Trade Recruitment 2026 on 20 July, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for 18 trades can find the direct link provided below to complete their application process before the last date, 19 August, 2026. They are also advised to check the official notification from the direct link given below: