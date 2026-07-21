IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 200 Posts - Apply Online at igcar.gov.in
The IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 application process started on July 20, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the 200 ITI Trade apprentice posts can now apply through the official website of IGCAR, igcar.gov.in
Key Points
- IGCAR announces 200 ITI Trade Apprentice vacancies for 2026 recruitment.
- Apply online from 20 July 2026 to 19 August 2026 via igcar.gov.in.
- Eligibility: ITI certificate, 18-24 years; selection based on ITI marks.
IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, has released a notification for ITI Trade Recruitment 2026, under advertisement no. IGCAR/03/2026. There is a total of 200 vacancies across 18 trades, including Fitter, Turner, Electrician, and Welder. Interested candidates can apply online from 20 July 2026 to 19 August 2026 through the official website of IGCAR, igcar.gov.in. Those who have an ITI certificate and are aged between 18 and 24 years can apply. Selection will be based on ITI marks, with no written exam. This article covers complete eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other details about IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online link
IGCAR has started the online registration process for ITI Trade Recruitment 2026 on 20 July, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for 18 trades can find the direct link provided below to complete their application process before the last date, 19 August, 2026. They are also advised to check the official notification from the direct link given below:
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IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Below is the Quick Table for IGCAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 key highlights as follows:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR)
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Post
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ITI Trade Apprentice
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Advertisment No.
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IGCAR/03/2026
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Total Vacancies
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200
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Number of Trades
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18 (Fitter, Turner, Electrician, and Welder)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Date
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20 July to 19 August, 2026
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Selection Process
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Merit list based on ITI marks
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Stipend
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Rs 11,040 / month ( 2-year ITI Coure)
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Training Location
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IGCAR, Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu
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Training Duration
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1 year
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Application Fee
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No Fee
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Official website
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igcar.gov.in
IGCAR Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) is recruiting for a total of 200 ITI Trade Apprentice posts. Candidates who want to apply should carefully check the eligibility criteria given below:
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must hold an ITI pass certificate (NCVT/SCVT) in the relevant trade
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The trade certificate must match one of the 18 trades given by IGCAR
Age Limit
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 24 years
Age Relaxation
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SC/ST candidates have 5 years
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OBC (NCL) candidates have 3 years
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PwBD candidates have 10 years
IGCAR Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown
IGCAR Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is for a total of 200 vacancies across 18 different trades. Candidates can check the Trade-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:
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S.N
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Trade/Discipline
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Vacancy
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1
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Fitter
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46
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2
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Turner
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07
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3
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Machinist
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10
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4
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Electrician
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22
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5
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Mechanical Machine Tool Maintenance
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01
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6
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Electronic Mechanic
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15
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7
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Instrument Mechanic
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18
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8
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Draughtsman (Mechanical)
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12
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9
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Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
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09
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10
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Plumber
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02
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11
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Welder (Gas & Electric)
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14
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12
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Horticulture Assistant
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03
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13
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Woodwork Technician/Carpenter
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04
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14
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Mason/Civil Masonry
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04
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15
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Book Binder
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01
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16
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PASAA (Programming and System Administration Assistant)
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19
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17
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Photography
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01
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18
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Process Plant Operator
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12
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Total
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200
Steps to Apply for IGCAR Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Eligible candidates can easily apply online for ITI Trade Apprentice post on the official website by following the steps given below:
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Register on the Apprenticeship India portal, apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
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Complete mandatory Aadhaar (e-KYC) verification on the portal
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Note down the unique Apprentice Registration Number, as application are not accepted without it
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Use the same registered email ID and mobile number while applying
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Upload scanned PDF copies of caste/disability/EWS certificate (if applicable), 8th/10th mark sheet, ITI trade certificate, semester-wise mark sheets, and consolidated mark sheet
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Now, visit the official website of IGCAR, igcar.gov.in
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Click on the "Recruitment" Link
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Then, select the Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link
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Fill in the online application form and apply for only one trade
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Check all details carefully, since no changes are allowed after final submission
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Submit the form
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Save and download for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com