IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023: 89 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has recently released a notification inviting applications for various non-teaching posts. Candidates can apply online from the official website of IIT Delhi i.e., iitd.ac.in

There are a total of 89 vacancies available for the post of Assistant Registrar, Assistant Administrative Officer, Accounts & Audit Assistant, Junior Engineer, and Engineer. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online for the IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 before the application deadline of 20th March 2023.

It is essential for candidates to thoroughly read the notification before applying for the posts. The notification includes all the necessary details, such as eligibility criteria, application process, and selection process. Candidates are advised to bookmark the website for further updates on Engineering Job opportunities.

The recruitment process for the non-teaching positions will be conducted based on the candidate's performance in the written examination and skill test. Therefore, it is essential for candidates to prepare well for the exam and have a thorough understanding of the subjects included in the syllabus.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023

The IIT Delhi has invited applications for the IIT Delhi Non Teaching Vacancy 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Recruitment Notification 2023

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Posts Name Non-Teaching Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins February 17, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 20, 2023 Selection process Examination, Physical Test and Document Verification

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Recruitment Notification

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Recruitment dates have been announced along with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Recruitment Notification 2023 .

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins February 17, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 20, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has begun accepting online applications for its Non-Teaching Job 2023 on February 17, 2023. The application process will remain open until March 20, 2023. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for the IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 can use the direct link provided in the notification to complete their online application form successfully.

IIT Delhi Recruitment Application Fee

Applicant Type Application Fee General/ Other Backward Classes (OBC)/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) (For Group-A Posts) Rs. 500/- General/ OBC/ EWS (For Group-B and C Posts) Rs. 200/- Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST)/ Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/ Female Nil

Candidates are advised to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before applying for the non-teaching positions. It is important to follow the instructions mentioned in the notification to avoid any discrepancies during the application process. Aspirants can refer to the detailed notification for further information on the selection process, exam pattern, and other important details.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below once the application process begins.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Details

Here are the vacancy details the recruitment announced under Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Recruitment 2023

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Job Cadre Number of Vacancies Assistant Registrar 08 Assistant Administrative Officer 28 Administrative Assistant 14 Junior Accounts & Audit Officer 04 Accounts & Audit Assistant 18 Superintending Engineer 02 Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) 02 Junior Engineer (Civil) 03 Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) 02 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 04 Application Analyst 04 Total 89

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be released by the company on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of the eligibility.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

The age limit to apply for IIT Delhi Non-Teaching Vacancy has been defined in the official notification. Candidates can have a look at the table below to get an overview of the age limit.

Post Name Maximum Age Limit Assistant Registrar/Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) 45 years Assistant Administrative Officer/Junior Accounts & Audit Officer/Junior Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Electrical)/Application Analyst 35 years Administrative Assistant/Accounts & Audit Assistant 30 years Superintending Engineer 55 years

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023, candidates must have the appropriate educational qualifications and relevant work experience. The required educational qualifications for the various non-teaching posts include a Diploma, Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), Graduation Degree, or Master's Degree in the relevant field from a recognized University or Institution.

In addition, candidates should have post-qualification work experience in the relevant field as required for the particular post they are applying for. It is important to note that work experience requirements may vary depending on the specific position, so candidates should refer to the official notification for detailed information on the same.

The application process for IIT Delhi Recruitment will start from February 17, 2023 and the last date to apply for the IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 for the Non-Teaching Posts is March 20, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.