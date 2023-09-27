IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute Technology Dharwad (IIT Dharwad) has invited online applications for the Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these Non-Teaching posts including Sports Officer, Junior Assistant, Junior Superintendent (Horticulture),Junior Technician and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 2, 2023.



IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date for submission of online application for these posts is October 2, October 2023. Online

application form and detailed instructions are available on the official website i.e.-iitdh.ac.in.



IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Registrar-1

Assistant Registrar-2

Junior Superintendent-1

Junior Assistant-2

Sports Officer-1

Junior Superintendent (Horticulture)-1

Junior Superintendent (Security)-2

Technical Officer (CCS)-1

Junior Technical Superintendent (Physics)-1

Junior Technical Superintendent (MMAE)-2

Junior Technical Superintendent (CSE)-1

Junior Technician (MMAE)-1

Junior Technician (Civil)-1

Junior Technician (Chemical Engineering)-1

Junior Technician (Physics)-1

Junior Technician (Chemistry)-1

Junior Technician (CCS)-2

IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Deputy Registrar-Master’s degree in relevant discipline with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade point average with relevant experience of at least 5 years as Assistant Registrar or in a

post in Level 10 and above or equivalent in one or more of the following areas: Legal,

Finance and accounts, Establishment, Materials management, Academics, Student

Welfare, R&D, Secretarial Services, Hostel Management etc.

Assistant Registrar-Master’s degree in relevant discipline with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA.

6 years relevant experience in Pay Level 6 and above or equivalent OR 3 years in Pay

Level 7 and above or equivalent.

Relevant experience in one or more of the following areas: Finance and accounts, Establishment, Materials Management, Academics, Student Welfare, R&D, Secretarial

Services, Hostel Management, Legal, Contracts or experience of similar nature.

Junior Assistant-Bachelor’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent CGPA.

Junior Technical Superintendent (MMAE)-. 3-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or allied fields with at least 60% of marks or its equivalent CGPA with relevant experience of Two years after the Diploma. OR

Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or allied fields with at least 60% of marks

or its equivalent CGPA.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit

Deputy Registrar-50 Years

Assistant Registrar- 42 Years

Junior Superintendent-34 Years

Junior Assistant-27 Years

Sports Officer-42 Years

Junior Superintendent (Horticulture)-34 Years

Junior Superintendent (Security)- 34 Years

Technical Officer (CCS)-42 Years

Junior Technical Superintendent (Physics)-34 Years

Junior Technical Superintendent (MMAE)-34 Years

Junior Technical Superintendent (CSE)-34 Years

Junior Technician (MMAE)-27 Years

Junior Technician (Civil)-27 Years

Junior Technician (Chemical Engineering)-27 Years

Junior Technician (Physics)-27 Years

Junior Technician (Chemistry)- 27 Years

Junior Technician (CCS)- 27 Years

IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay application fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five hundred only), including GST

payable through State Bank e-collect facility. The link of the same will be available in the online

application.

Persons with Benchmark Disability[ies] (PwBD) with minimum 40% disability/Ex-service

men/SC/ST/Women applicants and current regular employees of Institute are exempted from

payment of application fee.



IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.