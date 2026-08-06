GDS 5th Merit List 2026: India Post to Release Circle-Wise Candidates List at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know What Previous Trends Says

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026: If you have not succeeded to book a berth in the earlier released merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts, then there is no need to worry. The India Post GDS 5th Merit List for the January 2026 schedule is expected to be release soon on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check their status for various posts including Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). Earlier the India Posts had released the 4th merit list on June 8, 2026, and the document verification process was closed on June 23, 2026 for the shortlisted candidates. As per previous trends, it is expected that the India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026 will be released shortly and candidates will be able to check their results online through the circle-wise merit list on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

This recruitment process has to recruit a total of 28,636 positions including BPM, ABPM, and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026 What Previous Trends Says? As per the earlier year trends, India Post typically releases 4 to 5 merit lists every year and thus we can assume that every year it will declare the same number of merit lists. The India Post GDS 5th Merit List for the January 2026 schedule is expected to be release soon on the official website. However, there is no any official announcement, as per the previous trends and media reports, the GDS 5th Merit List 2026 is expected to be released in August 2026. GDS 5th Merit List 2026 Release Date The India Post GDS 5th Merit List for the January 2026 schedule is expected to be released soon on the official website. However, there is no official announcement, as per the previous trends and media reports, the GDS 5th Merit List 2026 is expected to be released in August 2026. It is noted that the India Posts has earlier released the previous 4th merit list on June 8, 2026, and the completion of document verification on June 23, 2026. Candidates are advised to be in touch for the latest updates in this regard on the India Post GDS Online Portal.

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026 Expected Date As per the previous trends, it is expected that the GDS 5th Merit List 2026 will be released soon on the official website of India posts. The earlier statistics says that the next merit list is usually released after a gap of 10-15 days, from the previous one. Once released, all those candidates applied successfully for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) will be able to download a circle-wise list for all the region across the country. How many merit lists come in India Posts GDS 2026? There are many factors which are responsible behind the declaration of India Posts GDS 2026 Merit list for particular year. India Post typically releases 4 to 5 merit lists every year and thus we can assume that every year it will declare the same number of merit lists. However, there is no any official announcement regarding the exact number of release of India Posts GDS Merit List. As per previous trends, generally India posts releases 4 to 5 Merit List and sometimes up to 6 or 7 supplementary lists also. It is noted that for the Schedule-I January 2026 cycle the department has already published up to the 4th merit list on June 8, 2026. It is expected that the department can release the India Post 5th Merit List shortly on its official website.

Why Was Your Name Not Included in the 4th Merit List? If your name was not included in the India Post 4th Merit List 2026 then there is no need to worry at all. India posts is all set to release the 5th Merit list for all those who have get a berth in the earlier declared Merit List. But if you have not included in the 4th Merit List, then you should note that there are several factors which decides your name in the list including- Region wise merit list and your score

The marks in 10th

Region wise different posts wise selection Cut off marks

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Wrong Document Upload What is the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) selection process? Candidates applying for the GDS post in the Department of Posts should note that there is not need to appear for them any written examination or interview for finally selection of the GDS and other posts. Below are the detail of the selection process for the GDS Posts-

Basis of selection: The merit list for this recruitment is prepared entirely based on 10th-grade marks.

Document verification: Candidates whose names appear on the merit list must visit their allotted divisional office within the stipulated timeframe to complete the document verification process.

india post gds 5th merit list 2026 kab aayegi All thosc candidates who have applied successfully for various posts including various posts including Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) have single common query like india post gds 5th merit list 2026 kab aayegi (When the India Post 5th Merit List will be released).Earlier the India Posts had released the 4th merit list on June 8, 2026, and the document verification process was closed on June 23, 2026 for the shortlisted candidates. As per previous trends, it is expected that the India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026 will be released shortly. GDS 5th Merit List 2026: Last 4 Merit List Trends The India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026 is expected to release in July 2026 on the official website of India Post-indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. As per the previous trends, the India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026 can be released any time soon as the 4th merit list document verification process ended on June 23, 2026.Check the earlier released merit lists and its date given below-

Merit List Released So Far Release Date India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 March 06, 2026 India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 April 11 2026 India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 May 11, 2026 India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 June 8, 2026 India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 Awaited India Post GDS Result 2026 PDF Download Link Candidates who has not shortlisted in the previous merit lists, have chance to be a part of the India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to download the regions wise pdf at the official website-https://indiapost.gov.in. India posts under the Department on the GDS Online Engagement Portal will upload the state wise merit list for various posts. Candidates will be informed of the result and dates of physical verification etc, through SMS on their registered mobile number as well as through email on the registered email addresses. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026 State-Wise PDFs State Name PDF Download Link Uttar Pradesh Soon Bihar Soon Madhya Pradesh Soon Rajasthan Soon Delhi Soon Haryana Soon Jharkhand Soon Chhattisgarh Soon Himachal Pradesh Soon Uttarakhand Soon Punjab Soon Kerala Soon Odisha Soon Maharashtra Soon Karnataka Soon Tamil Nadu Soon Telangana Soon West Bengal Soon Gujarat Soon Assam Soon Andhra Pradesh Soon North Eastern Soon Jammu / Kashmir Soon India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Overview Earlier India Post had launched the recruitment drive for 28,740 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts including Branch Postmaster/ABPM and others across the country. Selection for these posts is merit-based based on the marks of 10th-grade. Check the overview of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 given below-

Particulars Details Organization Indian Postal Department Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Advt. No. 03/2025-26 Total Vacancies 28,636 Eligibility 10th Class Age limit 18–40 years Selection Process A merit list based on 10th-class marks, followed by Document Verification (DV). Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026: Check List Of Document Required Candidates waiting for the India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2026 eagerly should visit the official India Post website regularly to check the region/state wise merit list PDF. Meanwhile, you should be prepared for the next round which is the Document Verification process. For India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) document verification is the crucial phase and you must bring the original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies. Below are the list of tentative documents you will have to carry for DV round-

Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate: Original certificate for proof of birth and educational qualifications.

Identity & Address Proof: A Government-issued ID such as your Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID.

Category Certificate: SC, ST, OBC, or EWS certificate, if applicable.

Computer Certificate: A basic 60-day computer training certificate (or proof of passing computer as a subject in Class 12).

Application & Selection Forms: Printouts of your filled application form and the provisional selection/intimation SMS or email.

Photographs: Recent passport-sized photographs (at least 2 to 4).

Medical Certificate: A medical fitness certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner.

Other Certificate: Candidates applied under different category candidates, are required to carry the concerned certificates.