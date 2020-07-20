India Post Recruitment 2020 for Jammu & Kashmir Circle: Online Applications ongoing for 442 Vacancies @appost.in, Check Complete Application Process Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are ongoing for Jammu and Kashmir State at appost.in. All interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 5 August 2020. Candidates are advised to fill up the online application before the closure of application. Candidates can directly access the India Post Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link by scrolling down.

A total of 442 vacancies have been announced for Gramin Dak Sevak by India Post for Jammu and Kashmir Circle. The online applications have been started from 6 July 2020. All interested candidates are advised to go through this article and read all instructions carefully before applying to the posts. We have provided all essential details including important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details that a candidate needs to know for applying to the post.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 6 July 2020

Last date for submission of application: 5 August 2020

India Post Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak - 442 Posts

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education. The candidate should have also studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Category Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab BPM Rs. 12,000/- Rs. 14500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs. 10,000/- Rs. 12,000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Selection Process for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list.

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of India post on or before 5 August 2020. After submitting the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts