India Post Recruitment 2021: 4500+ Vacancies for GDS Post, Opportunity for 10th pass, Apply Now!

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post is hiring candidates for various posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Candidates qualifying for 10th pass can apply to the posts before the closure of the online application window.

Around 4500+ vacancies to be recruited in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Out of which, 4264 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) under Cycle 3 and 581 vacancies are for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Cycle 3 under Uttarakhand Postal Circle. The online application process for the above posts is ongoing on appost.in.

As per the latest announcement, the board has extended the last date of application till 25 September 2021. Earlier, the last date of application was 22 September 2021. The candidates who have yet not submitted their applications for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The link to the application process can be accessed easily by clicking on the provided link given below.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Qualification

To apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021, the candidate must be 10th passed with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). The certificate should be from any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks; Compulsory knowledge of Local Language; The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The candidates applying for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 must be between the age group of 18 to 40 years. There will be relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee