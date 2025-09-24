Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 on its official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The Agniveer Vayu exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2025 across the country. As per the official website, the Air Force Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 will be available to download within 24 to 48 hours before the exam date.Now candidates can download their hall ticket at the official website-agnipathvayu.cdac.in
The Agniveer Vayu examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2025. The Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 is the crucial document to display in the exam venue which provides you with all the crucial details including name, date of birth, gender, aadhar number, photograph, signature, etc.Click on the direct link below to download the AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025.
Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025
Agniveer Vayu Hall Ticket 2025: Overview
The Agniveer Vayu Admti Card 2025 for Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu 02/2026 will be released today. The Agnipath Vayu Admit Card can be downloaded by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Aspect
Details
Organization
Indian Air Force (IAF)
Exam Name
Agniveer Vayu
Intake Name
Agniveervayu 02/2026
Exam Dates
September 25, 2025
Admit Card status
Out
Official Website
https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/
How to Download the Agnipath Vayu Admit Card 2025?
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form candownload the Agniveer Vayu City Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in
- On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
- Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
- Agnipath Vayu Admit Ca will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and download it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have to appear in the Agniveer Vayu exam are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
