Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: The Indian Army started conducting Army Agniveer 2025 exams on June 30, 2025, at designated test centres spread across the nation. Today, the Agniveer exam for General Duty is conducted in three shifts- 08:30 am-09:30 am, 11:30 am-12:30 pm and 02:30-03:30 pm.

In this article, we will discuss the Indian Army Agniveer June 30 2025 papers analysis based on the overall difficulty level, test takers, good attempts, and types of questions asked from different topics.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Analysis

The Indian Army Agniveer exam contains four sections, i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. The Indian Army Agniveer exam has 50 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 1 hour.

As per the initial response, some students found mathematics relatively difficult compared to the previous year. The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate.