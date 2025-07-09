Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: The Indian Army started conducting Army Agniveer 2025 exams on June 30, 2025, at designated test centres spread across the nation. Today, the Agniveer exam for General Duty is conducted in three shifts- 08:30 am-09:30 am, 11:30 am-12:30 pm and 02:30-03:30 pm.
In this article, we will discuss the Indian Army Agniveer June 30 2025 papers analysis based on the overall difficulty level, test takers, good attempts, and types of questions asked from different topics.
Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Analysis
The Indian Army Agniveer exam contains four sections, i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. The Indian Army Agniveer exam has 50 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 1 hour.
As per the initial response, some students found mathematics relatively difficult compared to the previous year. The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate.
Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: July 03 Shift-wise Exam Review
Here, the candidates will get the shift-wise detailed analysis of the Agniveer 2025 Exam held on July 03, 2025, in all three shifts. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.
Army Agniveer July 03 Shift 1 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer July 03 Shift 2 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer July 02 Shift 3 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: July 02 Shift-wise Exam Review.
Army Agniveer July 02 Shift 1 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer July 02 Shift 2 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer July 02 Shift 3 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: July 01 Shift-wise Exam Review
Here, the July 01 paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights, which will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.
Army Agniveer July 01 Shift 1 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer July 01 Shift 2 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer July 01 Shift 3 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: June 30 Shift-wise Exam Review
The June 30 paper review based on student reactions and expert insights is provided below:
Army Agniveer June 30 Shift 1 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer June 30 Shift 2 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Army Agniveer June 30 Shift 3 Section-wise Exam Analysis
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Overall
|
50
|
100
|
Moderate
Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2025
The candidates who join through the Agnipath scheme will get a Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary, they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Agniveer scheme given in the table below.
|
Indian Army Agniveer: Overview
|
Name of Scheme
|
Agnipath
|
Conducted by
|
Indian Army
|
Recruitment Level
|
Pan India
|
Tenure
|
4 Years
|
Salary
|
Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service
|
Selection Process
|
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation