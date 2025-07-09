Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Army Agniveer Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level, Questions Asked, Good Attempts

Indian Army Agniveer Paper Review 2025: The Indian Army has started conducting the Agniveer exam today i.e. June 30, 2025, for Agniveer general duty. Check out today's Agniveer 2025 exam analysis, difficulty level, good attempts, etc.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma
Jul 9, 2025, 12:10 IST

Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: The Indian Army started conducting Army Agniveer 2025 exams on June 30, 2025, at designated test centres spread across the nation. Today, the Agniveer exam for General Duty is conducted in three shifts- 08:30 am-09:30 am, 11:30 am-12:30 pm and 02:30-03:30 pm.
In this article, we will discuss the Indian Army Agniveer June 30 2025 papers analysis based on the overall difficulty level, test takers, good attempts, and types of questions asked from different topics.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Analysis

The Indian Army Agniveer exam contains four sections, i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. The Indian Army Agniveer exam has 50 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 1 hour.
As per the initial response, some students found mathematics relatively difficult compared to the previous year. The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate.

Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: July 03 Shift-wise Exam Review

Here, the candidates will get the shift-wise detailed analysis of the Agniveer 2025 Exam held on July 03, 2025, in all three shifts. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.

Army Agniveer July 03 Shift 1 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Easy to moderate

Maths

15

30

Moderate to difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer July 03 Shift 2 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Moderate

General Science

15

30

Easy to moderate

Maths

15

30

Difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer July 02 Shift 3 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Moderate

Maths

15

30

Moderate

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: July 02 Shift-wise Exam Review.

Army Agniveer July 02 Shift 1 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Moderate

Maths

15

30

Difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer July 02 Shift 2 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Moderate

General Science

15

30

Easy to moderate

Maths

15

30

Difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer July 02 Shift 3 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Easy to moderate

Maths

15

30

Moderate to difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: July 01 Shift-wise Exam Review

Here, the July 01 paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights, which will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.

Army Agniveer July 01 Shift 1 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Easy to moderate

Maths

15

30

Difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer July 01 Shift 2 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Moderate

Maths

15

30

Moderate to difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer July 01 Shift 3 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Easy to moderate

Maths

15

30

Difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: June 30 Shift-wise Exam Review

The June 30 paper review based on student reactions and expert insights is provided below:

Army Agniveer June 30 Shift 1 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Easy to moderate

Maths

15

30

Difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer June 30 Shift 2 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Moderate

Maths

15

30

Moderate to difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Army Agniveer June 30 Shift 3 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

15

30

Easy to moderate

General Science

15

30

Easy to moderate

Maths

15

30

Difficult

Logical Reasoning 

05

10

Moderate to difficult

Overall

50

100

Moderate

Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2025

The candidates who join through the Agnipath scheme will get a Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary, they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Agniveer scheme given in the table below.

Indian Army Agniveer: Overview

Name of Scheme

Agnipath

Conducted by

Indian Army

Recruitment Level

Pan India

Tenure

4 Years

Salary

Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service

Selection Process

  • Computer Based Online Test

  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

  • Physical Measurement

  • Medical Test

